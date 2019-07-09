The U.S. women's national soccer team left France on Sunday as World Cup champions, and on Wednesday morning, they'll proceed down Broadway as ticker-tape strewn heroes.

The back-to-back Women's World Cup champions will be honored with a ticker-tape parade down the Canyon of Heroes, starting in Battery Park at 9:30 a.m., going up Broadway and ending at City Hall at 10:30 a.m., where New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will present them with the keys to the city in a ceremony.

The women's team was feted in the same manner in 2015, when they last won the World Cup, though some current members were not yet part of the squad.

"I think it's going to be unreal," Rose Lavelle said Monday, shortly after the team landed in Newark and traveled to the team's Battery Park hotel. "I've seen it happen before, obviously, with the 2015 team, and I think being part of it now is going to be something special."

Added Megan Rapinoe, a Canyon of Heroes veteran: "It's pretty boss. [I'm] very excited. I was trying to explain to my teammates just how exciting it is and how special it is. We know everybody has their own stuff going on, everybody is busy and everything. To have the whole city shut down like that is ridiculous."