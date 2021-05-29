TODAY'S PAPER
Champions League final: Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Chelsea held a 1-0 lead over Manchester City at halftime of the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz (L) scores a
Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images/JOSE COELHO

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz (L) scores a goal past Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. (Photo by Jose Coelho / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOSE COELHO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz (R) jumps over
Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images/MICHAEL STEELE

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz (R) jumps over Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson to score the first goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. (Photo by MICHAEL STEELE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL STEELE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea's Kai Havertz scores the opening goal during
Credit: AP/Susana Vera

Chelsea's Kai Havertz scores the opening goal during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Susana Vera/Pool via AP)

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring
Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images/JOSE COELHO

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. (Photo by Jose Coelho / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOSE COELHO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring
Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images/JOSE COELHO

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. (Photo by Jose Coelho / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JOSE COELHO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz (C) is congratulated
Credit: AFP via Getty Images/JOSE COELHO

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. 

Chelsea's Reece James, left, fights for the ball
Credit: AP/Pierre Philippe Marcou

Chelsea's Reece James, left, fights for the ball with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Pierre Philippe Marcou/Pool via AP)

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (front)
Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images/CARL RECINE

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (front) vies with Chelsea's Italian midfielder Jorginho (back) during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021.

Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante (R) vies for
Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images/MICHAEL STEELE

Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante (R) vies for the ball with Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021.

Chelsea's Italian midfielder Jorginho (Top) fights for the
Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images/JOSE COELHO

Chelsea's Italian midfielder Jorginho (Top) fights for the ball with Manchester City's English midfielder Phil Foden during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021.

Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko (R) fights
Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images/DAVID RAMOS

Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko (R) fights for the ball with Chelsea's German forward Timo Werner during the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021.

Chelsea fans cheer ahead of the UEFA Champions
Credit: POOL/AFP via Getty Images/PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

Chelsea fans cheer ahead of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta jumps for the ball against
Credit: AP/Susana Vera

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta jumps for the ball against Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Chelsea's Thiago Silva leaves the game during the
Credit: AP/Susana Vera

Chelsea's Thiago Silva leaves the game during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Susana Vera/Pool via AP)

Chelsea's Thiago Silva jumps for the ball with
Credit: AP/Pierre Philippe Marcou

Chelsea's Thiago Silva jumps for the ball with Manchester City's Phil Foden, right, during the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Dragao Stadium in Porto, Portugal, Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Thiago Silva of Chelsea wins a header over
Credit: Getty Images/Michael Steele

Thiago Silva of Chelsea wins a header over Phil Foden of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and N'Golo
Credit: Getty Images/Carl Recine - Pool

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and N'Golo Kante of Chelsea battle for possession during the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal.

