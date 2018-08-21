Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

SportsSoccer

Usain Bolt at soccer practice in Australia

Usain Bolt, an Olympic champion sprinter for Jamaica, practices with the Central Coast Mariners in Australia as he tries to get a soccer contract.

Olympic champion Usain Bolt (L) trains for the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PETER LORIMER

Olympic champion Usain Bolt (L) trains for the first time for the A-League football club Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on August 21, 2018.

Olympic champion Usain Bolt trains for the first
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PETER LORIMER

Olympic champion Usain Bolt trains for the first time for the A-League football club Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on August 21, 2018.

Usain Bolt kicks the ball during Usain Bolt's
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tony Feder

Usain Bolt kicks the ball during Usain Bolt's first training session with the Central Coast Mariners A-League squad at Central Coast Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Gosford, Australia.

Usain Bolt kicks the ball during Usain Bolt's
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tony Feder

Usain Bolt kicks the ball during Usain Bolt's first training session with the Central Coast Mariners A-League squad at Central Coast Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Gosford, Australia.

Olympic champion Usain Bolt (facing) trains for the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / PETER LORIMER

Olympic champion Usain Bolt (facing) trains for the first time for the A-League football club Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on August 21, 2018.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt trains with the Central Coast
Photo Credit: AP / Steve Christo

Jamaica's Usain Bolt trains with the Central Coast Mariners soccer team in Newcastle, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Bolt, who holds the world records for the 100- and 200-meter sprints and is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, is hoping to impress the coaching staff enough to earn a contract with the Mariners for the 2018-19 season in Australia's top-flight competition.

Usain Bolt's first training session with the Central
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tony Feder

Usain Bolt's first training session with the Central Coast Mariners A-League squad at Central Coast Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Gosford, Australia.

Usain Bolt Arrives at the Sydney International Airport
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Brook Mitchell

Usain Bolt Arrives at the Sydney International Airport terminal on August 18, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is in Sydney for an A-League football trial with the Central Coast Mariners.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt, center, trains with the Central
Photo Credit: AP

Jamaica's Usain Bolt, center, trains with the Central Coast Mariners soccer team in Newcastle, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Bolt's attempt to win a contract to play as a professional in Australian football's A-League began in earnest on his 32nd birthday Tuesday. (AP Photo/Steve Christo)

