Usain Bolt at soccer practice in Australia

Usain Bolt, an Olympic champion sprinter for Jamaica, practices with the Central Coast Mariners in Australia as he tries to get a soccer contract.

Jamaica's Usain Bolt trains with the Central Coast Mariners soccer team in Newcastle, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. Bolt, who holds the world records for the 100- and 200-meter sprints and is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, is hoping to impress the coaching staff enough to earn a contract with the Mariners for the 2018-19 season in Australia's top-flight competition.

Usain Bolt Arrives at the Sydney International Airport terminal on August 18, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is in Sydney for an A-League football trial with the Central Coast Mariners.