United States vs. Brazil

The United States men's national soccer team faces Brazil in an international friendly match on Friday at MetLife Stadium.

Brazil players celebrate after scoring a penalty shot goal during the first half of the friendly match between the national teams of the United States and Brazil at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, 07 September 2018.

US fans cheer their team during their friendly football match against the Brazil at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 7, 2018.

Douglas Costa (L) of Brazil and Antonee Robinson (R) of the USA in action during the first half of the friendly match between the national teams of the United States and Brazil at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, 07 September 2018.

Brazil's foward Neymar looks on during his friendly football match against the US at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 7, 2018.

Brazil's foward Neymar lies on the field after a fault during the friendly match against US at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 7, 2018.

Brazil's midfielder Douglas Costa (L) vies for the ball with US foward Julian Green during their friendly match at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 7, 2018.

Neymar (L) of Brazil celebrates after scoring a penalty shot goal off Zack Steffen (R) of USA during the first half of the friendly match between the national teams of the United States and Brazil at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, 07 September 2018.

Julian Green #16 of USA fights for the ball with Douglas Costa #7 of Brazil during their friendly match at MetLife Stadium on September 7, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Head coach Dave Sarachan of USA greets head coach Tite of Brazil during their friendly match at MetLife Stadium on September 7, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro, left, and United States midfielder Weston McKennie compete for the ball during the first half of an international soccer friendly match, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Brazil's fans cheer their team during the international friendly match between Brazil and the US at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 7, 2018.

Head coach Tite of Brazil stands on the bench before their friendly match against USA at MetLife Stadium on September 7, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Fans react as members of the Brazil team take the field for warmups prior to an international soccer friendly match against the United States, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.

United States midfielder Julian Green, right, controls the ball as Brazil forward Douglas Acosta defends during the first half of an international soccer friendly match, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Brazil head coach Tite walks to the bench prior to an international soccer friendly match against the United States, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Brazil forward Douglas Acosta throws water on himself before an international soccer friendly match against the United States, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.