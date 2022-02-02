TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
United States' Weston McKennie (8) celebrates a goal
SportsSoccer

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: U.S. vs. Honduras

Print

The U.S. men's national team faced Honduras in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. The temperature at kickoff was 3 degrees, with a minus-14 windchill.

MORE PHOTOS

Sean Johnson #1 of New York City reacts MLS Cup: NYCFC vs. Timbers photos Jackie Carty, Molloy College goalie, second from left, Photos: Molloy vs. Bridgeport Hofstra defender Mason Tatafu heads the ball against Photos: Hofstra vs. Lipscomb Chaminade boys soccer team with their Championship plaque Photos: Chaminade boys soccer in the CHSAA state final Amityville Memorial's Roberth Perez, left, and Somors' Ethan Photos: Amityville boys soccer in the state Class A tournament South Side's Nora Basile clears the ball up Photos: South Side girls soccer in the state Class A tournament Massapequa's Julia Gagliano, left, and Nicole Kilkenny celebrate Photos: Massapequa girls soccer in the state Class AA tournament West Islip's Brendan McMahon celebrates scoring the first Photos: West Islip boys soccer in the state Class AA tournament Carle Place's Alexandra Feit, left, and Paige Selhorn, Photos: Carle Place in the state Class C girls soccer tournament Chaminade's Francesco Pavano (12) slide tackles the ball Photos: Chaminade vs. St. Francis Prep boys soccer Scenes from the unveiling of NYCFC's mini pitch Photos: NYCFC completes project building 50 mini pitches across the city Olivia Perez of St. Anthony's is challenged by Photos: St. Anthony's in the CHSAA girls soccer state semis Chaminade celebrates their win over St. Anthony's during Photos: Chaminade wins CHSAA boys soccer title West Islip wins the Long Island Class AA Photos: Long Island Class AA boys soccer final Garden City goalkeeper James Castoro comes out to Photos: LI Class A boys soccer final South Sides Reese Haley traps the ball ahead Photos: LI Class A girls soccer final Babylon's Carlos Berrios reacts after his team lost Babylon vs. Thornwood-Westlake West Islip's Joseph Blackton, right, and Jacob Cascio Photos: Suffolk Class AA boys soccer final
Didn’t find what you were looking for?