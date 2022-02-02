CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: U.S. vs. Honduras
The U.S. men's national team faced Honduras in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifying match on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn. The temperature at kickoff was 3 degrees, with a minus-14 windchill.
