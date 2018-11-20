The United States men's national team faces Italy in an international friendly on Tuesday at Luminus Arena in Genk, Belgium.

Unites States' Cameron Carter-Vickers heads the ball, center, during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States at Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Unites States' Shaq Moore heads the ball as Italy's Marco Verratti watches, rear, during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States at Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Italy's Kevin Lasagna shoots on gaol as Unites States' Walker Zimmerman, rear, tries to block the shot during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States at Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Unites States' Walker Zimmerman, right, and Italy's Vincenzo Grifo vie for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States at Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Unites States' Reggie Cannon, rear, fouls Italy's Emerson during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States at Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Italy's Francesco Acerbi, right, tries to score as Unites States' Walker Zimmerman jumps to block the shot during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States at Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Italy's Leonardo Bonucci, right, watches as teammate Francesco Acerbi jumps to head the ball while Unites States' Cameron Carter-Vickers, left, Unites States' Walker Zimmerman, second left, Unites States' Wil Trapp, center front, defend during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States at Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

United States players line up prior to the start of the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States, at the Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Italy's Vincenzo Grifo, left, is faced by United States' Kellyn Acosta during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States, at the Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

From left, Italy's Emerson, United States' Tyler Adams and Italy's Marco Verratti fight for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States, at the Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

United States' Marky Delgado, left, and Italy's Emerson fight for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States, at the Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Italy's Kevin Lasagna and Unites States' Walker Zimmerman, rear, vie for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States at Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Italy's Marco Verratti, left, and Unites States' Bobby Wood jump to head the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States at Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

United States' Christian Pulisic , left, and Italy's Stefano Sensi fight for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States, at the Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Italy's Leonardo Bonucci, center, argues with Referee Cuneyt Cakir of Turkey during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States at Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.

Referee Cuneyt Cakir of Turkey talks to Unites States' Christian Pulisic during the international friendly soccer match between Italy and the United States at Cristal Arena in Genk, Belgium, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.