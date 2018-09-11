Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

SportsSoccer

United States vs. Mexico

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The United States men's national team defeated rival Mexico, 1-0, in an international friendly match on Tuesday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Gyasi Zardes #9 of the USA and Hugo
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon

Gyasi Zardes #9 of the USA and Hugo Ayala #3 of Mexico fight for a ball during the first half of a friendly match at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

USA midfielder Tim Weah (R) and Mexico defender
Photo Credit: RICK MUSACCHIO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / RICK MUSACCHIO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

USA midfielder Tim Weah (R) and Mexico defender Edson Alvarez (L) go after the ball in the first half of their friendly soccer match at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 11 September 2018.

Weston McKennie #8 of the USA grabs Víctor Guzmán
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon

Weston McKennie #8 of the USA grabs Víctor Guzmán #5 of Mexico during the first half of a friendly match at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

USA midfielder Weston McKennie (L) and Mexico midfielder
Photo Credit: RICK MUSACCHIO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / RICK MUSACCHIO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

USA midfielder Weston McKennie (L) and Mexico midfielder Victor Guzman (R) move the ball in the first half of their friendly soccer match at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 11 September 2018.

USA forward Gyasi Zardes (L) and Mexico defender
Photo Credit: RICK MUSACCHIO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / RICK MUSACCHIO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

USA forward Gyasi Zardes (L) and Mexico defender Hugo Ayala (R) go after the ball in the first half of their friendly soccer match at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, 11 September 2018.

Matt Miazga #3 of the USA grabs the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Frederick Breedon

Matt Miazga #3 of the USA grabs the jersey of Angel Zaldivar #14 of Mexico during the first half of a friendly match at Nissan Stadium on September 11, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

United States defenseman Matt Miazga (3) grabs the
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey

United States defenseman Matt Miazga (3) grabs the jersey of Mexico forward Angel Zaldivar, right, during an international friendly match Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

Mexico defenseman Hugo Ayala (3) battles U.S. midfielders
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey

Mexico defenseman Hugo Ayala (3) battles U.S. midfielders Tim Weah (11) and Weston McKennie (8) for the ball during an international friendly match Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

Mexico midfielder Roberto Alvarado (24) dribbles the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey

Mexico midfielder Roberto Alvarado (24) dribbles the ball past U.S. midfielders Tim Weah (11) and Weston McKennie (8) during an international friendly match, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

A fan of the U.S. men's national soccer
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey

A fan of the U.S. men's national soccer team team cheers during an international friendly match against Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.

