USA vs. Portugal friendly

The U.S. men's national team takes and Portugal played to a 1-1 draw in a friendly on Tuesday at Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa Stadium in Leiria, Portugal.

U.S. player C.J. Sapong falls in front of Portugal's Danilo during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

U.S. goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez warms up before an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

Portugal's Vitorino Antunes, 2nd from right celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

U.S. player Tyler Adams warms up before an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

U.S. player Weston McKennie warms up before an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

U.S. player Danny Williams, left, challenges for the ball with Portugal's Goncalo Guedes during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

U.S. player Weston McKennie, center, celebrates with team mates after scoring the opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

U.S. interim coach Dave Sarachan gestures during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

U.S. player Tyler Adams jumps for a high ball during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

U.S. player Weston McKennie, left, shoots to score the opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

U.S. player C.J. Sapong, left, challenges for the ball with Portugal's Bruma during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

U.S. player Danny Williams, left, is held by Portugal's Bruno Fernandes during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

Portugal's Luis Neto, left and U.S. player C.J. Sapong fall during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

U.S. player Weston McKennie, centre, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

Portugal's Nelson Semedo, left challenges for the ball with U.S. player Weston McKennie during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

U.S. goalkeeper Ethan Horvath reacts after letting in a goal during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

U.S. player Cameron Carter-Vickers warms up before an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.

Portugal's Danilo, left and U.S. player Kellyn Acosta challenge for the ball during an international friendly soccer match between Portugal and U.S. at the Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria, Portugal, Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.