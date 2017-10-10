USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago in World Cup qualifier

The U.S. men's soccer team faces Trinidad & Tobago in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The USMNT can clinch a spot in the World Cup with a win, but can be eliminated with a loss and wins by Honduras (over Mexico) and Panama (over Costa Rica).
Trinidad and Tobago fans arrive at the stadium to attend a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against the U.S. in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
United States' Christian Pulisic controls the ball during a warmup prior to a 2018 Russia World Cup qualifying soccer match with Trinidad and Tobago in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
U.S. fans cheer during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Trinidad and Tobago in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.