    USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago in World Cup qualifier

    The U.S. men's soccer team faces Trinidad & Tobago in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. The USMNT can clinch a spot in the World Cup with a win, but can be eliminated with a loss and wins by Honduras (over Mexico) and Panama (over Costa Rica).

    Trinidad and Tobago fans arrive at the stadium
    (Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell)

    Trinidad and Tobago fans arrive at the stadium to attend a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against the U.S. in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

    United States' Christian Pulisic controls the ball during
    (Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell)

    United States' Christian Pulisic controls the ball during a warmup prior to a 2018 Russia World Cup qualifying soccer match with Trinidad and Tobago in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

    U.S. fans cheer during a 2018 World Cup
    (Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell)

    U.S. fans cheer during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Trinidad and Tobago in Couva, Trinidad, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

