The United States women’s national team started its World Cup title defense with a 13-goal bashing of Thailand, but things will look a bit different for the Americans in their second match of the tournament on Sunday.

The U.S. faces Chile in their next Group F match this afternoon at Parc des Princes in Paris. An American win will seal a berth in the knockout stage for.

With a deep bench and another inexperienced side in opposition, USA coach Jill Ellis has a much different squad on the pitch to start the match, featuring seven changes from the lineup against Thailand.

Follow along live for updates throughout the match.

Timeline

2nd minute: The United States earned the first corner of the match after stealing possession in the final third. Chile keeper Christiane Endler played the ball out, landing at the feet of Morgan Brian, who put a shot over the bar. USA 0, CHI 0.

4th minute: Carli Lloyd had two chances to put the U.S. on the board, but was denied by Endler. USA 0, CHI 0.

11th minute: After a long service into the box is poorly cleared by a Chilean defender, Lloyd pounces on the half-volley and buries it in the right side of the net to put the United States ahead. That gave her a record six consecutive World Cup games with a goal. USA 1, CHI 0.

22nd minute: Chile nearly scored the first goal against the United States in the tournament as an attacker got free on a free kick and the ball rolled to the goal line, but Chile was called offside. USA 1, CHI 0.

27th minute: Julie Ertz made a perfectly timed run off a corner by Tierna Davidson, beating her defender on the near post and deflecting the header into the net for the goal. USA 2, CHI 0.

35th minute: Lloyd is on the board once again as Davidson fired another corner into this box and Lloyd found it in the air, getting way above her defender to head the ball home. USA 3, CHI 0.

46th minute: Jill Ellis used her first substitute of the game at halftime, inserting Jessica McDonald for Julie Ertz. USA 3, CHI 0.

USWNT starting lineup

GK: 1-Alyssa Naeher;

DEF: 11-Ali Krieger, 7-Abby Dahlkemper, 4-Becky Sauerbrunn, 12-Tierna Davidson;

MID: 8-Julie Ertz, 6-Morgan Brian, 9-Lindsey Horan;

FWD: 2-Mallory Pugh, 10-Carli Lloyd (capt.), 23-Christen Press

Substitutes: 3-Samantha Mewis, 5-Kelly O’Hara, 13-Alex Morgan, 14-Emily Sonnett, 15-Megan Rapinoe, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Tobin Heath, 18-Ashlyn Harris, 19-Crystal Dunn, 20-Allie Long, 21-Adrianna Franch, 22-Jessica McDonald