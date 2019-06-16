Women's World Cup: USA vs. Chile

The United States and Chile meet in a Group F match in the opening stage of the Women's World Cup on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Carli Lloyd of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's third goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019 in Paris, France.

Lindsey Horan of the USA is challenged by Su Helen Galaz of Chile during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019 in Paris, France.

United States' Morgan Brian and Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrate after teammate Carli Lloyd scored their side's third goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Chile at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Sunday, June 16, 2019.

United States' Julie Ertz, center right, jumps for the ball with Chile's Su Helen Galaz during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Chile at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, June 16, 2019.

United States' forward Carli Lloyd celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between USA and Chile, on June 16, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

United States' forward Carli Lloyd (L) scores a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between USA and Chile, on June 16, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

United States' midfielder Julie Ertz (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between USA and Chile, on June 16, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

United States' midfielder Julie Ertz (hidden) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between USA and Chile, on June 16, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

United States' forward Carli Lloyd (hidden) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between USA and Chile, on June 16, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

United States' midfielder Julie Ertz celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between USA and Chile, on June 16, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

United States' forward Carli Lloyd celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between USA and Chile, on June 16, 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

United States' Lindsey Horan, center, heads the ball during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the United States and Chile at the Parc des Princes in Paris, Sunday, June 16, 2019.

USA's Julie Ertz (R) in acrtion against Chile's Maria Jose Urrutia (L) during the Group F match between USA and Chile at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Paris, France, 16 June 2019.

USA's Julie Ertz (R) reacts during the Group F match between USA and Chile at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Paris, France, 16 June 2019.

Chile's Francisca Lara (R) and USA's Carli LLoyd (L) in action during the Group F match between USA and Chile at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Paris, France, 16 June 2019.

USA's Julie Ertz (2nd L) celebrates with the teammates after scoring during the Group F match between USA and Chile at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in Paris, France, 16 June 2019.