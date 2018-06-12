USWNT vs. China friendly

The U.S. women's national team defeated China, 2-1, in a friendly match on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

China's Li Ying (10) controls the ball against United States' Allie Long during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Cleveland. The United States defeated China 2-1.

United States' Tobin Heath, left, celebrates with Rose Lavelle after scoring a goal as China's Wang Shuang (7) stands nearby during the second half during an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Cleveland. The United States defeated China 2-1.

United States' Tobin Heath (17) vies with China's Lin Yuping (6) for the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Cleveland. The United States defeated China 2-1.

China's Li Ying (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the United States during the second half during an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Cleveland. The United States defeated China 2-1.

United States' Rose Lavelle (16) controls a header next to China's Wu Haiyan (5) during the second half during an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Cleveland. The U.S. defeated China 2-1.

United States' Samantha Mewis (3) controls a header over China's Li Ying during the first half during an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Cleveland. The United States defeated China 2-1.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, celebrates with Samantha Mewis, left, and Crystal Dunn after scoring a goal against China during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Cleveland.

China's Han Peng (18) controls the ball next to United States' Alex Morgan (13) during the first half during an international friendly soccer match Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Cleveland.

United States' Crystal Dunn (19) pushes the ball up the field past China's Lou Jiahui (25) during an international friendly soccer match, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Cleveland.