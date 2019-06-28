The United States women's national team beat host country France, 2-1, in the Women's World Cup quarterfinal on Friday, June 28, at Parc des Princes in Paris.

United States' Alex Morgan, center, celebrates with teammates after their win during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019.

Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France.

Alex Morgan and Kelley O'hara of the USA celebrate following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France.

France's Wendie Renard after the teams loss to the U.S. during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, second left, embraces France's Amel Majri after the U.S. won a Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019.

Players of USA huddle on the pitch following victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France.

France's Amandine Henry, right, and teammate Delphine Cascarino react following their 2-1 loss to the United States in their Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019.

Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher makes a save during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019.

Kadidiatou Diani of France is put under pressure by Crystal Dunn of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France.

Referee Kateryna Monzul, left, talks with United States' Alex Morgan during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019.

Valerie Gauvin of France is challenged by Becky Sauerbrunn of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France.

France goalkeeper Solene Durand take the ball during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019.

Alex Morgan of the USA battles for possession with Griedge Mbock Bathy of France during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, vies for the ball against France's Amandine Henry, center, during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019.

Julie Ertz of the USA battles for possession with Gaetane Thiney of France during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's firs goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Friday, June 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal match against France and the United States at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, and France's Marion Torrent run for the ball during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019.

United States' Kelley O Hara, left, is challenged by France's Eugenie Le Sommer during the Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between France and the United States at the Parc des Princes, in Paris, Friday, June 28, 2019.

U.S. players warm up before the Women's World Cup quarterfinal match against France at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday.

Fans for the U.S. hold U.S. flags and have painted faces before the Women's World Cup quarterfinal match against France at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday.

U.S. supporters wait for the start of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal match against France at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday.