Soccer

U.S. vs. New Zealand

By Newsday.com
The U.S. women's soccer team shut out New Zealand, 5-0, in a World Cup send-off match on Thursday, April 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (1) and teammate Becky
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher (1) and teammate Becky Sauerbrunn (4) celebrate the team's 5-0 victory over New Zealand in an international friendly soccer match Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

United States' Julie Ertz, right, and New Zealand's
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

United States' Julie Ertz, right, and New Zealand's Ali Riley leap for the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

United States forward Tobin Heath, right, scores past
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

United States forward Tobin Heath, right, scores past New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

United States' Rose Lavelle is congratulated by Lindsey
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

United States' Rose Lavelle is congratulated by Lindsey Horan (9) after scoring during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against New Zealand Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

United States' Rose Lavelle, bottom right, scores past
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

United States' Rose Lavelle, bottom right, scores past New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler, left, and Anna Green (3) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

New Zealand's Abby Erceg (8) reaches for the
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

New Zealand's Abby Erceg (8) reaches for the ball as United States' Megan Rapinoe defends during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

United States' Ali Krieger, left, and New Zealand's
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

United States' Ali Krieger, left, and New Zealand's Paige Stachell chase the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

United States' Rose Lavelle, center, chases the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

United States' Rose Lavelle, center, chases the ball between New Zealand's Ria Percival (2) and Katie Duncan (16) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

United States forward Tobin Heath, left, scores past
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

United States forward Tobin Heath, left, scores past New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

United States forward Tobin Heath, right, celebrates after
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

United States forward Tobin Heath, right, celebrates after scoring as New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore, left, walks in the background during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

New Zealand's Rosie White (13) and United States'
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

New Zealand's Rosie White (13) and United States' Becky Sauerbrunn (4) battle for the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

United States' Lindsey Horan and New Zealand's Sarah
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

United States' Lindsey Horan and New Zealand's Sarah Gregorius (11) compete for the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

United States midfielder Rose Lavelle celebrates after scoring
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

United States midfielder Rose Lavelle celebrates after scoring during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against New Zealand Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with teammates
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates with teammates including Tobin Heath (17), after a goal by Heath during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against New Zealand on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

United States' Tobin Heath, left, is congratulated by
Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

United States' Tobin Heath, left, is congratulated by teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against New Zealand Thursday, May 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

