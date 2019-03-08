TODAY'S PAPER
USWNT players sue for equal pay to male counterparts

United States' Tobin Heath, second from right, is

United States' Tobin Heath, second from right, is congratulated on her goal by Mallory Pugh (11), Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan (13) during the first half of a SheBelieves Cup soccer match against Brazil on March 5 in Tampa, Fla. Photo Credit: AP/Mike Carlson

By The Associated Press
Players for the U.S. women's national team have filed a federal class-action lawsuit seeking equal pay to their male counterparts.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in Los Angeles under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. It alleges gender-based discrimination by the U.S. Soccer Federation. It comes just three months before the team will defend its title at the Women's World Cup.

The players allege they have been subject to ongoing institutionalized gender discrimination, including unequal pay, despite having the same job responsibilities as the men's national players.

The 28 current members of the national team player pool joined in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court.

The U.S. Women's National Team Players Association was not party to the lawsuit, but in a statement said it "supports the plaintiffs' goal of eliminating gender-based discrimination by USSF."

The U.S. Soccer Federation did not have immediate comment.

