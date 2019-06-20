Women's World Cup: USA vs. Sweden

The United States women's national team faces Sweden in their final group stage game of the Women's World Cup on Thursday.

Crystal Dunn of the USA chases down the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between Sweden and USA at Stade Oceane on June 20, 2019 in Le Havre, France.

Sofia Jakobsson of Sweden battles for possession with Crystal Dunn of the USA during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between Sweden and USA at Stade Oceane on June 20, 2019 in Le Havre, France.

Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson, right, takes the ball away from United States' Crystal Dunn during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019.

United States' Crystal Dunn, right, kicks the ball as Sweden's Nathalie Bjorn attempts to block the shot during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl clears the ball off her line during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and the United States in Le Havre, France, Thursday, June 20, 2019.

United States' midfielder Lindsey Horan (2L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and USA, on June 20, 2019, at the Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, northwestern France.

United States' midfielder Lindsey Horan (2L) celebrates with United States' forward Megan Rapinoe (C) after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and USA, on June 20, 2019, at the Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, northwestern France.

United States' midfielder Lindsey Horan (C) celebrates with United States' forward Megan Rapinoe (R) after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and USA, on June 20, 2019, at the Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, northwestern France.

United States' midfielder Lindsey Horan (C) vies for the ball with Sweden's forward Julia Zigiotti Olme (L) and Sweden's midfielder Kosovare Asllani (R) during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and USA, on June 20, 2019, at the Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, northwestern France.

United States' forward Megan Rapinoe (R) vies for the ball with Sweden's forward Julia Zigiotti Olme during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and USA, on June 20, 2019, at the Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, northwestern France.

United States' defender Crystal Dunn (L) kicks the ball during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and USA, on June 20, 2019, at the Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, northwestern France.

United States' midfielder Sam Mewis (R) vies for the ball with Sweden's forward Julia Zigiotti Olme during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between Sweden and USA, on June 20, 2019, at the Oceane Stadium in Le Havre, northwestern France.