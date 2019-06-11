TODAY'S PAPER
SportsSoccer

United States vs. Thailand: Live updates, lineups, highlights and more from the Women's World Cup

Supporters laugh prior to the Women's World Cup

Supporters laugh prior to the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019.  Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

By Ryan Gerbosi ryan.gerbosi@newsday.com
The United States women's national team finally is ready to begin its quest to repeat as Women's World Cup champions.

In the final opening match of the group stage, the U.S. faces Thailand at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox (Ch. 5).

Follow along live for updates throughout the match.

Lineup

United States

GK: 1-Alyssa Naeher;

DEF: 5-Kelley O’Hara, 7-Abby Dahlkemper, 8-Julie Ertz, 19-Crystal Dunn;

MID: 9-Lindsey Horan, 3-Samantha Mewis, 16-Rose Lavelle; 17-Tobin Heath,

ATT: 13-Alex Morgan, 15-Megan Rapinoe (captain)

Bench: 2-Mallory Pugh, 4-Becky Sauerbrunn, 6-Morgan Brian,10-Carli Lloyd, 11-Ali Krieger, 12-Tierna Davidson, 14-Emily Sonnett, 18-Ashlyn Harris, 20-Allie Long, 21-Adrianna Franch, 22-Jessica McDonald, 23-Christen Press

