The United States women's national team finally is ready to begin its quest to repeat as Women's World Cup champions.

In the final opening match of the group stage, the U.S. faces Thailand at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox (Ch. 5).

Follow along live for updates throughout the match.

Lineup

United States

GK: 1-Alyssa Naeher;

DEF: 5-Kelley O’Hara, 7-Abby Dahlkemper, 8-Julie Ertz, 19-Crystal Dunn;

MID: 9-Lindsey Horan, 3-Samantha Mewis, 16-Rose Lavelle; 17-Tobin Heath,

ATT: 13-Alex Morgan, 15-Megan Rapinoe (captain)

Bench: 2-Mallory Pugh, 4-Becky Sauerbrunn, 6-Morgan Brian,10-Carli Lloyd, 11-Ali Krieger, 12-Tierna Davidson, 14-Emily Sonnett, 18-Ashlyn Harris, 20-Allie Long, 21-Adrianna Franch, 22-Jessica McDonald, 23-Christen Press