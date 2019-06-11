TODAY'S PAPER
The United States women's national team takes on Thailand in its Women's World Cup opener Tuesday at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France.

Thailand goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing, left, punches the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

Thailand goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing, left, punches the ball clear of United States' Samantha Mewis and teammate Sunisa Srangthaisong during a Women's World Cup Group F match at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France on Tuesday.

United States' Alex Morgan, right, celebrates with her
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

United States' Alex Morgan, right, celebrates with her teammates after scoring her team's first goal during a Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France on Tuesday.

United States' Alex Morgan, left, celebrates after scoring
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

United States' Alex Morgan, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France on Tuesday.

United States' Alex Morgan, left, heads the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

United States' Alex Morgan, left, heads the ball past Thailand's Natthakarn Chinwong to score her team's first goal during a Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France on Tuesday.

United States' Tobin Heath, left, and Thailand's Sunisa
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

United States' Tobin Heath, left, and Thailand's Sunisa Srangthaisong, right, challenge for the ball during a Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France on Tuesday.

Thailand's Natthakarn Chinwong kicks the ball past United
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

Thailand's Natthakarn Chinwong kicks the ball past United States' Samantha Mewis, left, during a Women's World Cup Group F match at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, on Tuesday.

Thailand goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing take the ball as
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

Thailand goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing take the ball as United States' Alex Morgan runs in during a Women's World Cup Group F match at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France on Tuesday.

Thailand's Miranda Nild, left, and United States' Rose
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Thailand's Miranda Nild, left, and United States' Rose Lavelle, right, challenge for the ball during a Women's World Cup Group F match at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France on Tuesday.

United States' Tobin Heath, right, kicks the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

United States' Tobin Heath, right, kicks the ball past Thailand's Ainon Phancha during a Women's World Cup Group F match between at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France on Tuesday.

United States' forward Megan Rapinoe warms up prior
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

United States' forward Megan Rapinoe warms up before the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand, on Tuesday at the Auguste-Delaune Stadium in Reims, France.

United States' midfielder Sam Mewis warms up prior
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

United States' midfielder Sam Mewis warms up before the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand on Tuesday at the Auguste-Delaune Stadium in Reims, France.

Supporters laugh prior to the Women's World Cup
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Supporters laugh before the Women's World Cup Group F match between the United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France on Tuesday,

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: USA Fans enjoy
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

USA fans take in the pre-match atmosphere before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on Tuesday in Reims, France.

The US players pose for a team photo
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

The US players pose for a team photo ahead of the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between the USA and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: USA Fans enjoy
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

USA fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on Tuesday in Reims, France.

Supporters cheer prior to the Women's World Cup
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Supporters cheer before the Women's World Cup Group F match between the United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France on Tuesday.

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: A American fan
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

An American fan enjoys the pre-match atmosphere before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on Tuesday in Reims, France.

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: A USA fan
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

A USA fan looks on before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on Tuesday in Reims, France.

USA fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere before the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

USA fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere before the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on Tuesday in Reims, France.

