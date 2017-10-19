Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 61° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SoccerSports

    USA vs. South Korea friendly

    Updated

    +-

    The U.S. women's national team takes on South Korea in a friendly Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen)

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring a goal against the Korea Republic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 19, 2017 in New Orleans.

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen)

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring a goal with Alex Morgan of the USA against the Korea Republic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 19, 2017 in New Orleans.

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen)

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring a goal with Alex Morgan of the USA against the Korea Republic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 19, 2017 in New Orleans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen)

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring a goal with Alex Morgan of the USA against the Korea Republic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 19, 2017 in New Orleans.

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen)

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring a goal against the Korea Republic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 19, 2017 in New Orleans.

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen)

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring a goal with Alex Morgan of the USA against the Korea Republic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 19, 2017 in New Orleans.

    Alex Morgan #13 of the USA fights for
    (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen)

    Alex Morgan #13 of the USA fights for a ball with Damyeong Shin of the Korea Republic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 19, 2017 in New Orleans.

    U.S. forward Alex Morgan scores a goal as
    (Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert)

    U.S. forward Alex Morgan scores a goal as South Korea midfielder Cho Sohyun defends during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in New Orleans, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen)

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring a goal against the Korea Republic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 19, 2017 in New Orleans.

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen)

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring a goal with Alex Morgan of the USA against the Korea Republic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 19, 2017 in New Orleans.

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring
    (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen)

    Julie Ertz of the USA celebrates after scoring a goal against the Korea Republic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 19, 2017 in New Orleans.

    Hyeyeong Kim of the Korea Republic heads a
    (Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen)

    Hyeyeong Kim of the Korea Republic heads a ball away against the USA at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 19, 2017 in New Orleans.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK