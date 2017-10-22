USA vs. South Korea friendly

The U.S. women's national team defeated South Korea, 6-0, in a friendly on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Cary, N.C.
United States' Samantha Mewis (3) shoots and scores past South Korea's Jang Chang (23) during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
South Korea's Jang Seulgi, left, chases as United States' Megan Rapinoe takes a shot against South Korea goalkeeper Kang Gaae (1) during the second half of an international friendly women's soccer match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
South Korea's Han Chaerin (22) shoots against the United States during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
South Korea's Jang Seulgi, left, slides for the ball against United States' Crystal Dunn during the second half of an international friendly women's soccer match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
South Korea goalkeeper Kang Gaae is taken from the field on a stretcher following an injury during the second half of an international friendly women's soccer match against the United States in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
South Korea's Lee Mina (7) defends against United States' Julie Ertz (8) who controls the ball during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
South Korea's Ji Sunmi (13) and Lee Eunmi (2) defend as United States' Crystal Dunn falls while chasing the ball during the second half of an international friendly women's soccer match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
United States' Allie Long (20) is congratulated by Megan Rapinoe (15) and Lindsey Horan, right, following her goal against South Korea during the second half of an international friendly women's soccer match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
United States' Lynn Williams, bottom tight, collides with South Korea goalkeeper Kang Gaae, left, during the second half of an international friendly women's soccer match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Gaae was injured on the play and was removed from play.
South Korea's Lee Mina (7) defends against United States' Allie Long (20) during the (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
United States' Samantha Mewis (3) is congratulated by Lindsey Horan, left, and Casey Short following her goal during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match against South Korea in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
United States goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris (24) blocks a shot during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match against South Korea in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
South Korea's Cho Sohyun, left, and goalkeeper Kang Gaae (1) defend against United States' Lynn Williams (12) during the second half of an international friendly women's soccer match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. Gaae was injured on the play.
ADVERTISEMENT
South Korea's Lee Mina (7) chases United States' Alex Morgan (13) during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
South Korea's Jang Seulgi (17) and United States' Christen Press (23) chase the ball during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.