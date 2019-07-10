TODAY'S PAPER
SportsSoccer

U.S. women's soccer team celebrates World Cup win at NYC parade

After winning the Women's World Cup on Sunday, the U.S. women's national soccer team is being honored with a ticker-tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes on Wednesday, starting in Battery Park, going up Broadway and ending at City Hall, where New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will present them with the keys to the city in a ceremony. 

Here are photos from the parade and ceremony.

Youngsters await the start of the parade honoring
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Youngsters await the start of the parade honoring embers of the United States Women's National Soccer Team on Broadway on Weds., July 10th, 2019 in lower Manhattan to celebrate their World Cup win...

Member of the U.S. women's soccer team, including
Photo Credit: AP/Craig Ruttle

Member of the U.S. women's soccer team, including Megan Rapinoe, rear left, and Alex Morgan, right foreground, stand on a float before being honored with a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women's World Cup title.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

U.S. women's soccer team fans get ready on
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

U.S. women's soccer team fans get ready on Broadway's Canyon of Heroes during a ticker-tape parade celebrating their World Cup victory, Manhattan, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The U.S. women's national soccer team won their fourth World Cup after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday...

Megan Rapinoe with the U.S. women‚Äôs soccer team
Photo Credit: AP/Richard Drew

Megan Rapinoe with the U.S. women's soccer team walks onto a float before the start of ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women's World Cup title.

U.S. women's soccer team fans get ready on
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

U.S. women's soccer team fans get ready on Broadway's Canyon of Heroes during a ticker-tape parade celebrating their World Cup victory, Manhattan, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The U.S. women's national soccer team won their fourth World Cup after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday...

U.S. women's soccer team fans get ready on
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

U.S. women's soccer team fans get ready on Broadway's Canyon of Heroes during a ticker-tape parade celebrating their World Cup victory, Manhattan, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. 

U.S. women's soccer team fans get ready on
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

U.S. women's soccer team fans get ready on Broadway's Canyon of Heroes during a ticker-tape parade celebrating their World Cup victory, Manhattan, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. 

Jake Moore age 30, West Hempstead watched all
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Jake Moore, 30, of West Hempstead, watched all the U.S. games and is excited for the parade. 

Left to right, Devin age 6, Jennifer and
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Left to right, Devin O'Sullivan, 6, Jennifer O'Sullivan and Daniel O'Sullivan, 8, of Pelham arrived early for the parade in New York City.

Boston resident Caitlyn Tucker has American flag makeup
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Boston resident Caitlyn Tucker has American flag makeup applied to her face at U.S. Women's Soccer Team Ticker-Tape Parade on July 10 in Manhattan.

