After winning the Women's World Cup on Sunday, the U.S. women's national soccer team is being honored with a ticker-tape parade up the Canyon of Heroes on Wednesday, starting in Battery Park, going up Broadway and ending at City Hall, where New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will present them with the keys to the city in a ceremony.

Here are photos from the parade and ceremony.

Youngsters await the start of the parade honoring embers of the United States Women's National Soccer Team on Broadway on Weds., July 10th, 2019 in lower Manhattan to celebrate their World Cup win...

Member of the U.S. women's soccer team, including Megan Rapinoe, rear left, and Alex Morgan, right foreground, stand on a float before being honored with a ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women's World Cup title.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

U.S. women's soccer team fans get ready on Broadway's Canyon of Heroes during a ticker-tape parade celebrating their World Cup victory, Manhattan, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The U.S. women's national soccer team won their fourth World Cup after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday...

Megan Rapinoe with the U.S. women's soccer team walks onto a float before the start of ticker tape parade along the Canyon of Heroes, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in New York. The U.S. national team beat the Netherlands 2-0 to capture a record fourth Women's World Cup title.

U.S. women's soccer team fans get ready on Broadway's Canyon of Heroes during a ticker-tape parade celebrating their World Cup victory, Manhattan, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The U.S. women's national soccer team won their fourth World Cup after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday...

Jake Moore, 30, of West Hempstead, watched all the U.S. games and is excited for the parade.

Left to right, Devin O'Sullivan, 6, Jennifer O'Sullivan and Daniel O'Sullivan, 8, of Pelham arrived early for the parade in New York City.