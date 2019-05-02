Two Long Islanders are heading to France with the U.S. team for next month's FIFA Women's World Cup.

Defender Crystal Dunn of Rockville Centre and midfielder Allie Long of Northport were named to the 23-player roster Thursday afternoon. The roster won't become official, though, until it is submitted to FIFA on May 24.

Dunn, 26, plays for the North Carolina Courage of the National Women's Soccer League and has four goals in three games this season. Long, 31, who was on the bubble to make the World Cup roster for the U.S. after battling a knee injury late last season, has an assist in three games this season with Reign FC.

This is the first Women's World Cup appearance for both Dunn and Long, who both played for the U.S. in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, where the United States fell to Sweden, 4-3, in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinal round.