The United States women's national team celebrated its Women's World Cup victory Monday at the Wagner Hotel in Manhattan. The U.S. defeated the Netherlands on Sunday in France for its fourth Women's World Cup title.

Alex Morgan celebrates with the Women's World Cup trophy as she and her team arrive at the Wagner Hotel on Monday in New York.

