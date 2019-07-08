TODAY'S PAPER
USWNT arrives in New York after Women's World Cup victory

The United States women's national team celebrated its Women's World Cup victory Monday at the Wagner Hotel in Manhattan. The U.S. defeated the Netherlands on Sunday in France for its fourth Women's World Cup title.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Alex Morgan celebrates with the Women's World Cup trophy as she and her team arrive at the Wagner Hotel on Monday in New York.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Rose Lavelle celebrates as she and her team arrive at the Wagner Hotel on Monday in New York.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Alex Morgan celebrates as she and her team arrive at the Wagner Hotel on Monday in New York.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Megan Rapinoe celebrates as she and the U.S. women's national team arrive at the Wagner Hotel on Monday in New York.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Megan Rapinoe celebrates as she and the U.S. women's national team team arrive at the Wagner Hotel on Monday in New York.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Megan Rapinoe celebrates as she and the U.S. women's national team arrive at the Wagner Hotel on Monday in New York.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Megan Rapinoe celebrates as she and the U.S. women's national team arrive at the Wagner Hotel on Monday in New York.

Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan celebrate as they arrive at the Wagner Hotel with the rest of the U.S. women's national team on Monday in New York.

