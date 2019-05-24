Team USA's women's world cup media day

TODAY'S PAPER
The U.S. women's national soccer team held a media day in New York City as they prepare for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup beginning on June 7 in France.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Carli
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Carli Lloyd of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Alex
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Alex Morgan of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Alex Morgan, a member of the United States
Photo Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Alex Morgan, a member of the United States women's national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Megan Rapinoe, a member of the United States
Photo Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Megan Rapinoe, a member of the United States women's national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

US Soccer Womens National Team player Megan Rapinoe
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

US Soccer Womens National Team player Megan Rapinoe meets with the press during media day on May 24, 2019, in New York. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

US Soccer Womens National Team player Carli Lloyd
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

US Soccer Womens National Team player Carli Lloyd meets with the press during media day on May 24, 2019, in New York. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Crystal Dunn of the United States speaks during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

Crystal Dunn of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019.

Allie Long during the United States Women's National
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

Allie Long during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019.

Alex Morgan and Allie Long pose with their
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

Alex Morgan and Allie Long pose with their custom foosball players during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019.

Julie Ertz during the United States Women's National
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

Julie Ertz during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019.

Kelley O'Hara of the United States speaks during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

Kelley O'Hara of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City.

Alex Morgan of the United States speaks during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

Alex Morgan of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City.

Adrianna Franch of the United States speaks during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

Adrianna Franch of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019.

Christen Press of the United States speaks during
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

Christen Press of the United States speaks during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019.

Ali Krieger and Morgan Brian look at their
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

Ali Krieger and Morgan Brian look at their custom foosball players during the United States Women's National Team Media Day ahead of the Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019.

A detail view of the custom foosball table
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

A detail view of the custom foosball table featuring the United States Women's National Team is seen on display during their Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019.

A detail view of the custom foosball table
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mike Lawrie

A detail view of the custom foosball table featuring the United States Women's National Team is seen on display during their Media Day ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup at Twitter NYC on May 24, 2019 in New York City.

Member of the United States women's national soccer
Photo Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Member of the United States women's national soccer team react while while playing a foosball table featuring their likenesses during the team's Women's World Cup media day in New York on May 24, 2019.

