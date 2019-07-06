LYON, France — In many respects, Sunday's Women's World Cup final pits the old world of soccer against the new.

The experienced United States represents the old world as defending champions and winners of three world titles. The Americans also booked an unprecedented third consecutive trip to the final.

The more youthful Netherlands holds the new world torch. The Dutch participated in their first World Cup in Canada in 2015 and since have enjoyed a meteoric rise as a world power, winning the 2017 UEFA championship.

The Americans are primed to add an unprecedented fourth star to their jersey (championships in 1991, 1999 and 2015), while the Dutch aim to join the rarefied world championship club that includes (Germany, 2003, 2007), Norway (1995) and Japan (2011).

The USA holds a 6-1 advantage in seven friendlies vs. the Netherlands, the last meeting in 2016. But you can throw out those results because it was before the Dutch's ascension.

A closer look at the matchup:

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USA

Megan Rapinoe, F

If she is fully recovered from her strained hamstring, Rapinoe (five goals) has demonstrated she has the uncanny knack of being in the right place at the right time to score key goals.

NETHERLANDS

Lieke Martens, M

Martens, the 2017 FIFA World Player of the Year, is the straw that stirs the Dutch drink with her vision and goal-scoring ability (two).

GOALKEEPERS

Both keepers have had their moments. Dutch captain Sari van Veenendaal made key saves in the 1-0 semifinal win over Sweden. The USA’s Alyssa Naeher, whose confidence has grown, earned her wings with vital stops in the 2-1 semifinal victory over England, denying a late penalty kick.

Edge — Even

DEFENSE

Without the USA’s firepower, the Dutch backline has been living more on the edge (three goals in six matches). Center backs Stefanie Van Der Gragt and Dominique Bloodworth have led the way in closing down the opposition. Once considered a major weakness, the American D has done the job (three goals conceded), with out-of-position Crystal Dunn rising to the occasion at left back. Center backs Becky Sauerbrunn and Abby Dahlkemper have locked it down when things have gotten tough.

Edge — Netherlands

FORWARDS

The USA boasts Alex Morgan (six goals) and Rapinoe and the ever-dangerous Carli Lloyd and Christen Press in reserve. Don't discount Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema, 22, who has scored at almost a goal a game for Arsenal. She has a team-high three goals in this competition.

Edge — USA

MIDFIELD

This is where games are won or lost. Who plays for the Americans will depend on what tactics coach Jill Ellis uses from a deep midfield. Ball-winners Julie Ertz and Sam Mewis should start with 2018 National Women's Soccer League MVP Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle battling for the final spot. Martens leads a Dutch midfield that boasts Jackie Groenen, who connected for the extratime game-winner against Sweden, and Sherida Spitse (tournament-best four assists).

Edge — USA

COACHING

If the USA prevails, the experienced Jill Ellis will become the first woman coach to lead a team to back-to-back world championships. She also will be the second person to accomplish that feat, equaling what Italy's Vittorio Pozzo achieved in the men's World Cup (1934, 1938). Sarina Weigman, the first woman to coach the Dutch, guided the team to the 2017 UEFA crown. Weigman played at the University of North Carolina under legendary coach Anson Dorrance (who directed the Americans to the first World Cup crown in 1991), winning an NCAA Division I title in 1989.

Edge — USA

INTANGIBLES

It will be a battle of the USA's experience, which is expected to deploy a Starting XI with an average age of 29 years with six players over 30, against Netherlands' youth and exuberance. The Dutch lineup averages 25.5 with the oldest two players 29. The Americans have this ability to find ways to win. Their depth also is second to none. The Netherlands, which will have one less day of rest than the USA, could be a tired side after playing 120 minutes in the semis. Given their age, the Dutch should be a team to be reckoned with in the future. They are hungry and good but might not be good enough to upend the USA.

Edge — USA

MICHAEL LEWIS PREDICTION

USA, 2-1