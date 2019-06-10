TODAY'S PAPER
Argentina earns first Women's World Cup point with draw against Japan

Argentina's Sole Jaimes, left, fights for a high ball with Japan's Moeka Minami during the Women's World Cup Group D match at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Monday. Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

By The Associated Press
PARIS — Argentina held former champion Japan to a 0-0 draw Monday to earn its first ever point in the Women's World Cup.

Argentina lost its previous six World Cup matches in 2003 and 2007, and missed the 2011 and 2015 tournaments. Argentina had been outscored 33-2 in the six previous World Cup matches prior to Monday's opener against Japan.

Argentina offered little threat but was compact and tough for Japan to break down.

Japan took until the 50th minute to test goalkeeper Vanina Correa, who stopped forward Kumi Yokoyama's low shot from about 35 meters out. Minutes later Japan midfielder Yui Hasegawa botched a good chance, swiping left of the goal from close range after a cross from the right.

Correa then palmed away a low cross from the right in the last minute and was hugged by her teammates at the final whistle.

Japan has just one win in seven matches this year. The national team has lost twice with four draws, including Monday against Argentina.

