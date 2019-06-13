TODAY'S PAPER
Soccer

Women's World Cup: Brazil vs. Australia

An own goal gave Australia a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Brazil in group stage play at the Women's World Cup in France, even after Marta added a record 16th career tournament goal on June 13, 2019.

Ellie Carpenter of Australia takes a throw in
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Regan

Ellie Carpenter of Australia takes a throw in during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Debinha of Brazil controls the ball during the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Regan

Debinha of Brazil controls the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Marta of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Marta of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Leticia Santos of Brazil is fouled by Elise
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Leticia Santos of Brazil is fouled by Elise Kellond-Knight of Australia inside the penalty area leading to a penalty being awarded to Brazil during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Barbara of Brazil celebrates after teammate Cristiane scores
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Regan

Barbara of Brazil celebrates after teammate Cristiane scores their team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Cristiane of Brazil celebrates with teammate Marta after
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Cristiane of Brazil celebrates with teammate Marta after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Cristiane of Brazil celebrates after scoring her team's
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

Cristiane of Brazil celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Brazil's forward Cristiane (up) jumps over Australia's goalkeeper
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/GERARD JULIEN

Brazil's forward Cristiane (up) jumps over Australia's goalkeeper Lydia Williams during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France.

Brazil's forward Debinha fives for the ball during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PASCAL GUYOT

Brazil's forward Debinha fives for the ball during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France.

Brazil's forward Marta (4L) celebrates with teammates after
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/GERARD JULIEN

Brazil's forward Marta (4L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty kick during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP)GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil's forward Marta hits and scores a penalty
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PASCAL GUYOT

Brazil's forward Marta hits and scores a penalty kick during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil's Cristiane celebrates after scoring her side's second
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

Brazil's Cristiane celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France, Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Brazil's defender Leticia Santos (down) tackles Australia's midfielder
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PASCAL GUYOT

Brazil's defender Leticia Santos (down) tackles Australia's midfielder Chloe Logarzo (up) during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France.

Australia's players celebrate after winning the France 2019
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PASCAL GUYOT

Australia's players celebrate after winning the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France.

