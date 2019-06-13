Women's World Cup: Brazil vs. Australia

An own goal gave Australia a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Brazil in group stage play at the Women's World Cup in France, even after Marta added a record 16th career tournament goal on June 13, 2019.

Ellie Carpenter of Australia takes a throw in during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Debinha of Brazil controls the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Marta of Brazil celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Leticia Santos of Brazil is fouled by Elise Kellond-Knight of Australia inside the penalty area leading to a penalty being awarded to Brazil during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Barbara of Brazil celebrates after teammate Cristiane scores their team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Cristiane of Brazil celebrates with teammate Marta after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Cristiane of Brazil celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, France.

Brazil's forward Cristiane (up) jumps over Australia's goalkeeper Lydia Williams during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France.

Brazil's forward Debinha fives for the ball during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France.

Brazil's forward Marta (4L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty kick during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France. (Photo by GERARD JULIEN / AFP)GERARD JULIEN/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil's forward Marta hits and scores a penalty kick during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images

Brazil's Cristiane celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France, Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Brazil's defender Leticia Santos (down) tackles Australia's midfielder Chloe Logarzo (up) during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern France.