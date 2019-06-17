Crystal Dunn, who grew up in Rockville Centre and starred for South Side High School, is a starting defender for the U.S. national team in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

USA's Crystal Dunn warms up before a Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11 in Reims, France.

USA's Crystal Dunn of the USA runs with the ball during a 2019 Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11 in Reims, France.

USA's Crystal Dunn in action during a 2019 Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand on June 11 at the Auguste-Delaune Stadium in Reims, France.

USA's Crystal Dunn in action during a 2019 Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand on June 11 at the Auguste-Delaune Stadium in Reims, France.

USA's Crystal Dunn in action during a 2019 Women's World Cup Group F match against Thailand on June 11 at the Auguste-Delaune Stadium in Reims, France.