TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
SportsSoccer

Women's World Cup final: USWNT vs. Netherlands

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The U.S. women's national team faced the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France.

United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, second from left, celebrates
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

United States' Megan Rapinoe, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's first goal by penalty during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's first goal by penalty during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her side's first goal by penalty shot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with United
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with United States' Alex Morgan, right, after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring
Photo Credit: AP/David Vincent

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates with teammates
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

United States' Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , left, and teammates
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Megan Rapinoe , left, and teammates celebrate her side opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, celebrates after scoring
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , second left, and
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Megan Rapinoe , second left, and teammates celebrate her side opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

The United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon on Sunday.

United States' Becky Sauerbrunn waits for medical treatment
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

United States' Becky Sauerbrunn waits for medical treatment after being injured during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan lays on the ground
Photo Credit: AP/David Vincent

United States' Alex Morgan lays on the ground after she was faulted during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States coach Jill Ellis gestures during the
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

United States coach Jill Ellis gestures during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, and Netherlands' Desiree
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, and Netherlands' Desiree Van Lunteren challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal makes a save
Photo Credit: AP/David Vincent

Netherlands goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal makes a save during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan kicks the ball during
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Alex Morgan kicks the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan , left, and Netherlands'
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

United States' Alex Morgan , left, and Netherlands' Stefanie Van Der Gragt challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn, left, and United States' Abby
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn, left, and United States' Abby Dahlkemper challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Stefanie Van Der Gragt, left, and United
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

Netherlands' Stefanie Van Der Gragt, left, and United States' Alex Morgan challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe kicks the ball during
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Megan Rapinoe kicks the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Julie Ertz, right, runs with the
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

United States' Julie Ertz, right, runs with the ball in front of Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan falls as Netherlands' Dominique
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Alex Morgan falls as Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, right, looks on during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan lies on the pitch
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Alex Morgan lies on the pitch after falling during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Tobin Heath controls the ball during
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

United States' Tobin Heath controls the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, right, challenges United States' Alex
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, right, challenges United States' Alex Morgan, left, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan, 2nd right, attempts a
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

United States' Alex Morgan, 2nd right, attempts a shot at goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn vies for the ball with
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn vies for the ball with United States' Abby Dahlkemper, center left, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn, centre, is fouled during the
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn, centre, is fouled during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn vies for the ball with
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn vies for the ball with United States' Abby Dahlkemper, right, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, right, challenges United States' Alex
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, right, challenges United States' Alex Morgan, left, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, right, challenges United States' Tobin
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, right, challenges United States' Tobin Heath, left, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, left, pushes United States' Alex
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, left, pushes United States' Alex Morgan during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lieke Martens, right, is challenged by United
Photo Credit: AP/David Vincent

Netherlands' Lieke Martens, right, is challenged by United States' Kelley O Hara, center, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher dives for a
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher dives for a save in front of Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn and United States' Becky Sauerbrunn, right, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , left, is challenged
Photo Credit: AP/David Vincent

United States' Megan Rapinoe , left, is challenged by Netherlands' Desiree Van Lunteren during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher , centre, makes
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher , centre, makes a safe during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Crystal Dunn kicks the ball during
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Crystal Dunn kicks the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Anouk Dekker, left, challenges United States' Megan
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Netherlands' Anouk Dekker, left, challenges United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The United States players lineup before the Women's
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

The United States players lineup before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema, right, talks to French referee
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema, right, talks to French referee Stephanie Frappart, left, as she shows a yellow card to Netherlands' Sherida Spitse, center, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , right, fights for
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Megan Rapinoe , right, fights for the ball with Netherlands' Desiree Van Lunteren during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Jackie Groenen, right, controls the ball next
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

Netherlands' Jackie Groenen, right, controls the ball next to United States' Samantha Mewis during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , left, overruns Netherlands'
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Megan Rapinoe , left, overruns Netherlands' Desiree Van Lunteren during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lieke Martens, right, challenges United States' Kelley
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Netherlands' Lieke Martens, right, challenges United States' Kelley O Hara, left, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan , left, and Netherlands'
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

United States' Alex Morgan , left, and Netherlands' Anouk Dekker challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal, right, makes a
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

Netherlands goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal, right, makes a safe during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher makes a save
Photo Credit: AP/David Vincent

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher makes a save in front of United States' Becky Sauerbrunn during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , left, chases Netherlands'
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Megan Rapinoe , left, chases Netherlands' Desiree Van Lunteren during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe controls the ball during
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Megan Rapinoe controls the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Sherida Spitse fights for the ball with
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

Netherlands' Sherida Spitse fights for the ball with United States' Rose Lavelle, right, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn, left, is challenged by United
Photo Credit: AP/David Vincent

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn, left, is challenged by United States' Kelley O Hara during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan and Netherlands' Stefanie Van
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

United States' Alex Morgan and Netherlands' Stefanie Van Der Gragt, rear, challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Tobin Heath, back challenges Netherlands' Jackie
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

United States' Tobin Heath, back challenges Netherlands' Jackie Groenen, front, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , right, falls as
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Megan Rapinoe , right, falls as Netherlands' Anouk Dekker looks on during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe walks on pitch past
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

United States' Megan Rapinoe walks on pitch past the trophy for winners of the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The trophy is displayed on the pitch before
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

The trophy is displayed on the pitch before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The Netherlands players lineup before the Women's World
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

The Netherlands players lineup before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Crystal Dunn, left, is challenged by
Photo Credit: AP/David Vincent

United States' Crystal Dunn, left, is challenged by Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe controls the ball during
Photo Credit: AP/David Vincent

United States' Megan Rapinoe controls the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Julie Ertz vies for the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

United States' Julie Ertz vies for the ball with Netherlands' Lieke Martens, right, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, and the
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

The United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, and the Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final at the Stade de Lyon in France on Sunday.

The US team listens to the national anthem
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

The US team listens to the national anthem before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The Netherland team gathers before the Women's World
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

The Netherland team gathers before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, stands with her
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, stands with her teammates during the national anthem before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Samantha Mewis , left, and Netherlands'
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

United States' Samantha Mewis , left, and Netherlands' Anouk Dekker challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, and goalkeeper Alyssa
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stand during the national anthem before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States players pose before the Women's World
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

United States players pose before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, and her teammates
Photo Credit: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, and her teammates listen to their national anthem prior the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Rose Lavelle controls the ball during
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Rose Lavelle controls the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Crystal Dunn, right, passes the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

United States' Crystal Dunn, right, passes the ball as Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk looks on during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The Netherland soccer fans wave flags before the
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

The Netherland soccer fans wave flags before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk, left, and United
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk, left, and United States' Samantha Mewis challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Team US poses for photos before the Women's
Photo Credit: AP/Francois Mori

Team US poses for photos before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Tobin Heath passes the ball as
Photo Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

United States' Tobin Heath passes the ball as Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, right, approaches during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Lisa Calla of Smithtown and Shannon Mulroy of How a transplant bonded two families together for life
Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs dunks as Sacramento Allen, Kurucs get big minutes in summer league opener
New York Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. dribbles Smith believes Knicks can make playoffs
Julius Randle, formerly of the Pelicans, reportedly has Randle understands Knicks fans feel a letdown
New York Mets left fielder Robinson Cano singles Cano's bat shows signs of waking
New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos throws the Ramos on sitting: 'I get surprised sometimes'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search