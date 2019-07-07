Women's World Cup final: USWNT vs. Netherlands

The U.S. women's national team faced the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France.

United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's first goal by penalty during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's first goal by penalty during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her side's first goal by penalty shot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with United States' Alex Morgan, right, after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , left, and teammates celebrate her side opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , second left, and teammates celebrate her side opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon on Sunday.

United States' Becky Sauerbrunn waits for medical treatment after being injured during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan lays on the ground after she was faulted during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States coach Jill Ellis gestures during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, and Netherlands' Desiree Van Lunteren challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal makes a save during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan kicks the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan , left, and Netherlands' Stefanie Van Der Gragt challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn, left, and United States' Abby Dahlkemper challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Stefanie Van Der Gragt, left, and United States' Alex Morgan challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe kicks the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Julie Ertz, right, runs with the ball in front of Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan falls as Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, right, looks on during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan lies on the pitch after falling during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Tobin Heath controls the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, right, challenges United States' Alex Morgan, left, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan, 2nd right, attempts a shot at goal during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn vies for the ball with United States' Abby Dahlkemper, center left, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn, centre, is fouled during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn vies for the ball with United States' Abby Dahlkemper, right, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, right, challenges United States' Alex Morgan, left, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, right, challenges United States' Tobin Heath, left, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Dominique Bloodworth, left, pushes United States' Alex Morgan during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lieke Martens, right, is challenged by United States' Kelley O Hara, center, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher dives for a save in front of Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn and United States' Becky Sauerbrunn, right, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , left, is challenged by Netherlands' Desiree Van Lunteren during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher , centre, makes a safe during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Crystal Dunn kicks the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Anouk Dekker, left, challenges United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The United States players lineup before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema, right, talks to French referee Stephanie Frappart, left, as she shows a yellow card to Netherlands' Sherida Spitse, center, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , right, fights for the ball with Netherlands' Desiree Van Lunteren during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Jackie Groenen, right, controls the ball next to United States' Samantha Mewis during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , left, overruns Netherlands' Desiree Van Lunteren during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lieke Martens, right, challenges United States' Kelley O Hara, left, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan , left, and Netherlands' Anouk Dekker challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal, right, makes a safe during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher makes a save in front of United States' Becky Sauerbrunn during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , left, chases Netherlands' Desiree Van Lunteren during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe controls the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Sherida Spitse fights for the ball with United States' Rose Lavelle, right, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn, left, is challenged by United States' Kelley O Hara during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Alex Morgan and Netherlands' Stefanie Van Der Gragt, rear, challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Tobin Heath, back challenges Netherlands' Jackie Groenen, front, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe , right, falls as Netherlands' Anouk Dekker looks on during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe walks on pitch past the trophy for winners of the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The trophy is displayed on the pitch before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The Netherlands players lineup before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Crystal Dunn, left, is challenged by Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe controls the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Julie Ertz vies for the ball with Netherlands' Lieke Martens, right, during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, and the Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final at the Stade de Lyon in France on Sunday.

The US team listens to the national anthem before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The Netherland team gathers before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, stands with her teammates during the national anthem before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Samantha Mewis , left, and Netherlands' Anouk Dekker challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stand during the national anthem before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States players pose before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, and her teammates listen to their national anthem prior the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Rose Lavelle controls the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

United States' Crystal Dunn, right, passes the ball as Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk looks on during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

The Netherland soccer fans wave flags before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk, left, and United States' Samantha Mewis challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Team US poses for photos before the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.