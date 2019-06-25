Women's World Cup: Italy vs. China

Italy defeated China, 2-0, in the Round of 16 at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France to advance to the quarterfinals.

Italy's Barbara Bonansea, left, battles for the ball with China's Han Peng during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy forward Valentina Giacinti celebrates her team's second goal during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match against China at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy's Barbara Bonansea, center, shoots the ball next to China's Wu Haiyan, right, during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy forward Valentina Giacinti kicks the ball in front of China goalkeeper Shimeng Peng during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

China forward Yasha Gu vies with Italy defender Alia Guagni during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy forward Valentina Giacinti celebrates after scoring a goal during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match against China at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy players celebrate after teammate Valentina Giacinti scored the opening goal during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match against China at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy's Elisa Bartoli, right, jumps over China goalkeeper Peng Shimeng, second right, just before Italy's Valentina Giacinti scored the opening goal during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy's Valentina Giacinti celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match against China at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.