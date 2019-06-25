TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
SportsSoccer

Women's World Cup: Italy vs. China

Print

Italy defeated China, 2-0, in the Round of 16 at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France to advance to the quarterfinals.

Italy's Barbara Bonansea, left, battles for the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

Italy's Barbara Bonansea, left, battles for the ball with China's Han Peng during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy forward Valentina Giacinti celebrates her team's second
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BORIS HORVAT

Italy forward Valentina Giacinti celebrates her team's second goal during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match against China at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy's Barbara Bonansea, center, shoots the ball next
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

Italy's Barbara Bonansea, center, shoots the ball next to China's Wu Haiyan, right, during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy forward Valentina Giacinti kicks the ball in
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BORIS HORVAT

Italy forward Valentina Giacinti kicks the ball in front of China goalkeeper Shimeng Peng during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

China forward Yasha Gu vies with Italy defender
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/PASCAL GUYOT

China forward Yasha Gu vies with Italy defender Alia Guagni during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy forward Valentina Giacinti celebrates after scoring a
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/BORIS HORVAT

Italy forward Valentina Giacinti celebrates after scoring a goal during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match against China at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy players celebrate after teammate Valentina Giacinti scored
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

Italy players celebrate after teammate Valentina Giacinti scored the opening goal during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match against China at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy's Elisa Bartoli, right, jumps over China goalkeeper
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

Italy's Elisa Bartoli, right, jumps over China goalkeeper Peng Shimeng, second right, just before Italy's Valentina Giacinti scored the opening goal during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Italy's Valentina Giacinti celebrates after scoring her side's
Photo Credit: AP/Claude Paris

Italy's Valentina Giacinti celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match against China at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Laura Giuliani of Italy reacts during a Women's
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Laura Giuliani of Italy reacts during a Women's World Cup Round of 16 match against China at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France on Tuesday.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso walks off the Bullpen fails again as Mets lose to Phillies
Jason Vargas of the Mets delivers a pitch Lennon: Vargas' rebound doesn't trump classlessness
Aaron Boone goes into detail about how his Highlights: Boone discusses Yanks' comeback
6/26/19: Torres hits walk-off single for 8-7 win Highlights: Yankees 8, Blue Jays 7
Chris Mazza (89) pitches during a spring training Career minor-leaguer Mazza finally gets the call
The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton dives to third base Stanton headed to IL with sprained PCL
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search