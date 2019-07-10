TODAY'S PAPER
Ticker-tape parade for World Cup champions brings U.S. women's soccer fans to NYC

New York City prepares for a ticker-tape parade on Wednesday for the U.S. women's national soccer team, with fans lining the streets to celebrate the team's fourth World Cup win.  (Credit: Newsday / Matthew Chayes, Shelby Knowles)

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A ticker-tape parade for the U.S. women's national soccer team is under way in downtown Manhattan in celebration of the team's fourth World Cup win. 

Fans decked out in U.S.A. shirts, jerseys and caps began lining up on Broadway in the hours before the parade's slated 9:30 a.m. start time at Battery Park. The players will proceed to City Hall, where they will be presented with keys to the city.

Mia Sansanelli, 18, came to the parade from Huntington, Long Island, with her mom Heather. As she prepares to go into collegiate soccer this fall, she said she couldn’t miss an opportunity to see her favorite players Kelly O’Hara and Megan Rapinoe. She saw them play in the World Cup in 2015 and was excited to see them in person again.

"Their athleticism and skill are really inspiring," she said. "I’m a defender myself and O’Hara has always been such an incredible role model for me. I love watching her." 

The players' fight for salaries equal to male players is also uplifting, Sansanelli said. Several members of the team filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation alleging gender discrimination just months before they went to the World Cup.

"They’re going to pave the way for everyone following them," Sansanelli said. "If they set a good example now and establish what they think is fair now, then it'll fall into what we do and when we grow up and play in college or a professional career, women will get the same things they fought for."

That lesson was one that many moms wanted their daughters to see in person. Interrupting a Long Island vacation, Barbara Tantum, 50, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, brought her two teen daughters and niece to the parade.

They had gone as a family to see the parade when the Eagles won the Super Bowl, and Tantum wanted to demonstrate that a women’s victory was just as vital.

"We went to that parade and I thought, here’s a group of women winning the world championship, and I thought it was just as important to bring the girls to this parade," she said.

The three girls play soccer themselves and said they were thrilled to see their heroes in person. Tantum's niece said she was delighted to see them get to celebrate their victory.

The best part, said Sam Hollish, 15, a goalkeeper, is "just seeing them, seeing them celebrate and have a good time, because they deserve it."

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is set to present the keys, threw his full support behind female soccer players being paid the same amount as their male counterparts in a morning interview on CNN. "They're heroes in more than one way," said de Blasio, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. "They're leading a discussion in America and demanding change."

With Matthew Chayes, Allegra Hobbs, Ivan Pereira and Li Yakira Cohen

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

