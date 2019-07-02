Women's World Cup semifinal: U.S. vs. England

The U.S. women's national team defeated England, 2-1, in a Women's World Cup semifinal on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, to advance to its third straight World Cup final.

The United States' Alex Morgan, right, celebrates her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

The United States' Lindsey Horan, foreground, jumps for the ball against England's Jill Scott during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

England's Beth Mead, left, and the United States' Kelley O Hara challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

England goalkeeper Carly Telford deflects a ball as the United States' Alex Morgan, right, follows during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

The United States' Christen Press scores the opening goal for her team during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

US players pose for the photographers before the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

England's Ellen White, centre, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against United States during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

England's Beth Mead controls the ball during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

England players celebrate after scoring against United States during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher fails to stop a shot by England's Ellen White during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

The United States' Alex Morgan, center, scores her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

