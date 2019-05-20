TODAY'S PAPER
Team USA's FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 schedule

From left, Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle celebrate after Lavelle scored a goal against New Zealand at Busch Stadium on May 16, 2019. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Dilip Vishwanat

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The U.S. women's national team will compete in Group F during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. France hosts the tournament, which runs June 7 to July 7.

Below is the USWNT's group play schedule, with all three games airing on Fox. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout phase.

U.S.A. vs. Thailand

Tuesday, June 11, 3 p.m. Eastern

Venue: Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims

U.S.A. vs. Chile

Sunday, June 16, Noon eastern

Venue: Parc des Princes in Paris

U.S.A. vs. Sweden

Thursday, June 20, 3 p.m. Eastern

Venue: Stade Océane in Le Havre
 

See the entire Women's World Cup TV schedule here.

