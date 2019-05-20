The U.S. women's national team will compete in Group F during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. France hosts the tournament, which runs June 7 to July 7.

Below is the USWNT's group play schedule, with all three games airing on Fox. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout phase.

U.S.A. vs. Thailand

Tuesday, June 11, 3 p.m. Eastern

Venue: Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims

U.S.A. vs. Chile

Sunday, June 16, Noon eastern

Venue: Parc des Princes in Paris

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

U.S.A. vs. Sweden

Thursday, June 20, 3 p.m. Eastern

Venue: Stade Océane in Le Havre





See the entire Women's World Cup TV schedule here.