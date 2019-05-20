The U.S. women's national team will compete in Group F during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. France hosts the tournament, which runs June 7 to July 7.
Below is the USWNT's group play schedule, with all three games airing on Fox. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout phase.
U.S.A. vs. Thailand
Tuesday, June 11, 3 p.m. Eastern
Venue: Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims
U.S.A. vs. Chile
Sunday, June 16, Noon eastern
Venue: Parc des Princes in Paris
U.S.A. vs. Sweden
Thursday, June 20, 3 p.m. Eastern
Venue: Stade Océane in Le Havre
See the entire Women's World Cup TV schedule here.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.