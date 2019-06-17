Allie Long grew up in Northport and starred for Northport High School. Now she's on the U.S. national team and competing in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

United States midfielder Allie Long kicks the ball during a 2019 Women's World Cup Group F match against Chile on June 16 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

