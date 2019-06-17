TODAY'S PAPER
Allie Long at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Allie Long grew up in Northport and starred for Northport High School. Now she's on the U.S. national team and competing in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

United States midfielder Allie Long kicks the ball
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

United States midfielder Allie Long kicks the ball during a 2019 Women's World Cup Group F match against Chile on June 16 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

United States midfielder Allie Long kicks the ball
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/LIONEL BONAVENTURE

United States midfielder Allie Long kicks the ball during a 2019 Women's World Cup Group F match against Chile on June 16 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

Chile defender Camila Saez vies with United States
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/FRANCK FIFE

Chile defender Camila Saez vies with United States midfielder Allie Long during a 2019 Women's World Cup Group F match on June 16 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

