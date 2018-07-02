TODAY'S PAPER
Neymar scored in the 51st minute to give Brazil a 1-0 lead over Mexico in the World Cup round-of-16 game at Samara on Monday, July 2. The Brazil forward slid toward goal and tapped in after Willian sprinted down the left and fired in a low cross. The goal made Brazil the World Cup all-time scoring leader with 227 goals, surpassing Germany with 226.

Neymar of Brazil in action during the FIFA
Photo Credit: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Neymar of Brazil in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, July 2, 2018.

Brazil's forward Neymar reacts on the sidelines during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / SAEED KHAN

Brazil's forward Neymar reacts on the sidelines during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Brazil's forward Neymar receives treatment during the Russia
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / SAEED KHAN

Brazil's forward Neymar receives treatment during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Mexico's midfielder Andres Guardado (L) and Brazil's forward
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MANAN VATSYAYANA

Mexico's midfielder Andres Guardado (L) and Brazil's forward Neymar speak together during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson makes a save during the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / SAEED KHAN

Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson makes a save during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Brazil's forward Neymar celebrates scoring the opening goal
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Brazil's forward Neymar celebrates scoring the opening goal on shoulders of Brazil's midfielder Paulinho during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Brazil's forward Neymar celebrates with Brazil's midfielder Paulinho
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FABRICE COFFRINI

Brazil's forward Neymar celebrates with Brazil's midfielder Paulinho after scoring the opening goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino scores his side's second goal
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Brazil's Roberto Firmino scores his side's second goal during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus controls the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Andre Penner

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus controls the ball during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.

Mexico's defender Edson Alvarez (C) and Brazil's forward
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / EMMANUEL DUNAND

Mexico's defender Edson Alvarez (C) and Brazil's forward Neymar vie for the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Brazil's midfielder Paulinho (L) argues with Mexico's defender
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MANAN VATSYAYANA

Brazil's midfielder Paulinho (L) argues with Mexico's defender Carlos Salcedo (R) during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Mexico's midfielder Hector Herrera (L) vies for the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MANAN VATSYAYANA

Mexico's midfielder Hector Herrera (L) vies for the ball with Brazil's midfielder Casemiro (L) during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Mexico's forward Javier Hernandez vies with Brazil's defender
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Mexico's forward Javier Hernandez vies with Brazil's defender Thiago Silva during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson jumps over Mexico's forward Javier
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FABRICE COFFRINI

Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson jumps over Mexico's forward Javier Hernandez as they vie for the ball during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Mexico's forward Javier Hernandez (R) vies for the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / SAEED KHAN

Mexico's forward Javier Hernandez (R) vies for the ball with Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Brazil's forward Willian (L) vies with Mexico's defender
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Brazil's forward Willian (L) vies with Mexico's defender Edson Alvarez during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Brazil's defender Fagner (L) vies with Mexico's forward
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV

Brazil's defender Fagner (L) vies with Mexico's forward Javier Hernandez during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Brazil's defender Fagner reacts after a challenge during
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / SAEED KHAN

Brazil's defender Fagner reacts after a challenge during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

A Brazil's fan cheers prior to the Russia
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MANAN VATSYAYANA

A Brazil's fan cheers prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

A Mexico's fan cheers prior to the Russia
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MANAN VATSYAYANA

A Mexico's fan cheers prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Mexico at the Samara Arena in Samara on July 2, 2018.

Carlos Vela of Mexico tackles Paulinho of Brazil
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Hector Vivas

Carlos Vela of Mexico tackles Paulinho of Brazil during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at Samara Arena on July 2, 2018 in Samara, Russia.

Neymar Jr of Brazil wins a header over
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ryan Pierse

Neymar Jr of Brazil wins a header over Edson Alvarez of Mexico during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at Samara Arena on July 2, 2018 in Samara, Russia.

Javier Hernandez of Mexico collides with Alisson of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dan Mullan

Javier Hernandez of Mexico collides with Alisson of Brazil as they compete for the ball during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at Samara Arena on July 2, 2018 in Samara, Russia.

