World Cup 2018: England vs. Colombia

By The Associated Press
Harry Kane has scored from the penalty spot to give England a 1-0 lead over Colombia in their World Cup round of 16 game. Carlos Sanchez tackled Kane to the ground at a corner and referee Mark Geiger awarded the penalty, though there was a long delay as Colombian players pleaded with him to reconsider. Against a chorus of whistles from Colombian fans, Kane hit the penalty down the center in the 58th minute for his sixth goal of the tournament, stretching his lead at the top of the scoring standings. Three of those were penalties. The winner here will face Sweden in the quarterfinals.

England's Harry Kane, left, scores the opening goal
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

England's Harry Kane, left, scores the opening goal from the penalty spot past Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickfor gestures during the round
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickfor gestures during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Colombia's Juan Cuadrado fights for the ball with
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Colombia's Juan Cuadrado fights for the ball with England's Harry Kane, right, during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

England's Harry Kane, left, scores the opening goal
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

England's Harry Kane, left, scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

England's Kyle Walker fights for the ball with
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

England's Kyle Walker fights for the ball with Colombia's Radamel Falcao, right, during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

One of a handful of fans from England
Photo Credit: AP / Rebecca Blackwell

One of a handful of fans from England shout chants and cheer as they watch the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in a crowded bar on Nikolskaya Street in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina jumps for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina jumps for the ball during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina punches the ball away
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina punches the ball away from England's Harry Kane, left, during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

England's Dele Alli, left, and Colombia's Jefferson Lerma
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

England's Dele Alli, left, and Colombia's Jefferson Lerma fight for the ball during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

England's Harry Kane falls down among Colombian players
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

England's Harry Kane falls down among Colombian players during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Colombia's Radamel Falcao fights for the ball with
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Colombia's Radamel Falcao fights for the ball with England's John Stones, right, during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, left, and England's Harry Kane
Photo Credit: AP / Alastair Grant

Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, left, and England's Harry Kane challenge for the ball during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, on July 3, 2018.

England's Kieran Trippier, background, tussles for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Victor R. Caivano

England's Kieran Trippier, background, tussles for the ball with Colombia's Johan Mojica during the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

An English fan cheers for his national team
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

An English fan cheers for his national team ahead of the round of 16 match between Colombia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

