Fans of the World Cup

Fans from around the world are ready to support their teams in Russia for this summer's FIFA World Cup. Here are a few of the supporters at this year's tournament.

A Uruguay supporter smiles ahead the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

A Russia supporter smiles before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14, 2018.

An Egyptian supporter waits for the start of the group A match between Egypt and Uruguay at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Yekaterinburg Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Friday, June 15, 2018.

A supporter of Iran before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Morocco and Iran in St.Petersburg, Russia, 15 June 2018.

A supporter of Russia during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018.

A Saudi football supporter applies facepaint with the national colours to another young fan holding the national flag during their Russia 2018 World Cup Group A football match against Russia at a fan tent in the Red Sea coastal resort of Jeddah on June 14, 2018.

