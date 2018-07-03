World Cup 2018: Sweden vs. Switzerland

Sweden plays Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup knockout round of 16 on July 3, 2018.

Sweden's Viktor Claesson, right, and Switzerland's Valon Behrami fight for the ball during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Switzerland's Johan Djourou, left, duels for the ball with Sweden's Marcus Berg during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, and Switzerland's Johan Djourou challenge for the ball during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson gestures during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez, right, and Sweden's Viktor Claesson fight for the ball during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Sweden's Viktor Claesson, left, duels for the ball with Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Switzerland's Josip Drmic gestures during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, duels for the ball with Switzerland's Manuel Akanji during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates the opening goal during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)