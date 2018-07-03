TODAY'S PAPER
SportsSoccer

World Cup 2018: Sweden vs. Switzerland

By The Associated Press


Sweden plays Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup knockout round of 16 on July 3, 2018.

Sweden's Viktor Claesson, right, and Switzerland's Valon Behrami
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Sweden's Viktor Claesson, right, and Switzerland's Valon Behrami fight for the ball during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Switzerland's Johan Djourou, left, duels for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Dmitri Lovetsky

Switzerland's Johan Djourou, left, duels for the ball with Sweden's Marcus Berg during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, and Switzerland's Johan Djourou
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, and Switzerland's Johan Djourou challenge for the ball during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson gestures during the
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson gestures during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez, right, and Sweden's Viktor Claesson
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez, right, and Sweden's Viktor Claesson fight for the ball during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Sweden's Viktor Claesson, left, duels for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Dmitri Lovetsky

Sweden's Viktor Claesson, left, duels for the ball with Switzerland's Ricardo Rodriguez during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Switzerland's Josip Drmic gestures during the round of
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Switzerland's Josip Drmic gestures during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, duels for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Dmitri Lovetsky

Sweden's Marcus Berg, left, duels for the ball with Switzerland's Manuel Akanji during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates the opening goal during
Photo Credit: AP

Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates the opening goal during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer reacts after Sweden's Emil
Photo Credit: AP

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer reacts after Sweden's Emil Forsberg scores his side's opening goal during the round of 16 match between Switzerland and Sweden at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

By The Associated Press

