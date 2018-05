FIFA World Cup 2018 kickoff times, TV schedule, more

The United States men’s national team won’t be making the trip to Russia, but American fans still have plenty to watch during this year’s FIFA World Cup.

All 64 matches will be televised with English commentary on Fox and Fox Sports 1, while Spanish commentary will be available on Telemundo and NBC Universo.

Here’s a look at information for each game of the tournament. (All times Eastern).

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, June 14

Group A

Russia vs Saudi Arabia, 11 a.m. Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FOX

Friday, June 15

Group A

Egypt vs Uruguay, 8 a.m., Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg, FS1

Group B

Morocco vs Iran, 11 a.m., St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FOX

Portugal vs Spain, 2 p.m., Fisht Stadium, Sochi, FOX

Saturday, June 16

Group C

France vs Australia, 6 a.m. Kazan Arena, Kazan, FS1

Peru vs Denmark, Noon, Mordovia Arena, Saransk, FS1

Group D

Argentina vs Iceland, 9 a.m., Spartak Stadium, Moscow, FOX

Croatia vs Nigeria, 3 p.m., Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, FS1

Sunday, June 17

Group E

Costa Rica vs Serbia, 8 a.m., Samara Arena, Samara, FOX

Brazil vs Switzerland 2 p.m., Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, FS1

Group F

Germany vs Mexico, 11 a.m., Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FS1

Monday, June 18

Group F

Sweden vs Korea Republic 8 a.m., Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, FS1

Group G

Belgium vs Panama, 11 a.m., Fisht Stadium, Sochi, FS1

Tunisia vs England, 2 p.m., Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, FS1

Tuesday, June 19

Group H

Colombia vs Japan, 8 a.m., Mordovia Arena, Saransk, FS1

Poland vs Senegal, 11 a.m., Spartak Stadium, Moscow, FOX

Group A

Russia vs Egypt 2 p.m., St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FOX

Wednesday, June 20

Group A

Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia 11 a.m., Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, FOX

Group B

Portugal vs Morocco, 8 a.m., Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FS1

Iran vs Spain, 2 p.m., Kazan Arena, Kazan, FOX

Thursday, June 21

Group C

Denmark vs Australia, 8 a.m., Samara Arena, Samara, FS1

France vs Peru, 11 a.m., Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg, FOX

Group D

Argentina vs Croatia, 2 p.m., Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, FOX

Friday, June 22

Group D

Nigeria vs Iceland 11 a.m., Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, FOX

Group E

Brazil vs Costa Rica, 8 a.m., St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FS1

Serbia vs Switzerland, 2 p.m., Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, FOX

Saturday, June 23

Group G

8 AM – Belgium vs Tunisia, 8 a.m., Spartak Stadium, Moscow, FOX

Group F

Korea Republic vs Mexico, 11 a.m., Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, FOX

Germany vs Sweden, 2 p.m., Fisht Stadium, Sochi, FOX

Sunday, June 24

Group G

England vs Panama, 8 a.m., Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, FS1

Group H

Japan vs Senegal 11 a.m., Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg, FOX

Poland vs Colombia 2 p.m., Kazan Arena, Kazan, FOX

Monday, June 25

Group A

Uruguay vs Russia, 10 a.m., Samara Arena, Samara, FOX

Saudi Arabia vs Egypt, 10 a.m., Volgograd Arena, Volgograd FS1

Group B

Iran vs Portugal, 2 p.m., Mordovia Arena, Saransk, FOX

Spain vs Morocco, 2 p.m., Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, FS1

Tuesday, June 26

Group C

Denmark vs France, 10 a.m., Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FOX

Australia vs Peru, 10 a.m., Fisht Stadium, Sochi, FS1

Group D

Nigeria vs Argentina, 2 p.m., St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FOX

Iceland vs Croatia, 2 p.m., Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, FS1

Wednesday, June 27

Group F

Mexico vs Sweden, 10 a.m., Ekaterinburg Arena, Ekaterinburg, FOX

Korea Republic vs Germany, 10 a.m., Kazan Arena, Kazan, FS1

Group E

Serbia vs Brazil, 2 p.m., Spartak Stadium, Moscow, FOX

Switzerland vs Costa, 2p.m., Rica Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, FS1

Thursday, June 28

Group H

Senegal vs Colombia, 10 a.m., Samara Arena, Samara, FOX

Japan vs Poland, 10 a.m., Volgograd Arena, Volgograd, FS1

Group G

England vs Belgium, 2 p.m., Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad, FOX

Panama vs Tunisia, 2 p.m., Mordovia Arena, Saransk, FS1

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 30

Match 50: Group C winner vs Group D runner-up, 10 a.m., Kazan Arena, Kazan, FOX

Match 49: Group A winner vs Group B runner-up, 2 p.m., Fisht Stadium, Sochi, FOX

Sunday, July 1

Match 51: Group B winner vs Group A runner up, 10 a.m., Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FOX

Match 52: Group D winner vs Group C runner-up, 2 p.m., Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, FOX

Monday, July 2

Match 53: Group E winner vs. Group F runner-up, 10 a.m., Samara Arena, Samara, FS1

Match 54: Group G winner vs. Group H runner-up, 2p.m., Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, FOX

Tuesday, July 3

Match 55: Group F winner vs Group E runner-up, 10 a.m.,, St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FS1

Match 56: Group H winner vs Group G runner up, 2 p.m., Spartak Stadium, Moscow, FOX

QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 6

Match 57: Match 49 winner vs. Match 50 winner, 10 a.m., Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, FS1

Match 58: Match 53 winner vs. Match 54 winner, 2 p.m., Kazan Arena, Kazan, FS1

Saturday, July 7

Match 60: Match 55 winner vs. Match 56 winner, 10 a.m., Samara Arena, Samara, FOX

Match 59: Match 51 winner vs. Match 52 winner, 2 p.m., Fisht Stadium, Sochi, FOX

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 10

Match 57 winner vs. Match 58 winner, 2 p.m., St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FOX

Wednesday, July 11

Match 59 winner vs. Match 50 winner, 2 p.m., Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FOX

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Saturday, July 14

10 a.m., St. Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg, FOX

FINAL

Sunday, July 15

11 a.m., Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, FOX