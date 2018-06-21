TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
80° Good Afternoon
SportsSoccer

World Cup: Argentina vs. Croatia

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Lionel Messi and Argentina meet Croatia in a FIFA World Cup Group D match on Thursday at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, left, tries to score past
Photo Credit: AP / Pavel Golovkin

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, left, tries to score past Argentina goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Croatia's Ivan Rakitic compete
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Croatia's Ivan Rakitic compete for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi is seen during the group
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Argentina's Lionel Messi is seen during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic heads the ball in front
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic heads the ball in front of Argentina goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Marcos Acuna, center, tries to shot as
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Argentina's Marcos Acuna, center, tries to shot as Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic blocks during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Eduardo Salvio, left, and Croatia's Domagoj Vida,
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Argentina's Eduardo Salvio, left, and Croatia's Domagoj Vida, right, compete for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado, left, and Croatia's Ivan Rakitic
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado, left, and Croatia's Ivan Rakitic jump fro the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Eduardo Salvio reacts during the group D
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Argentina's Eduardo Salvio reacts during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Marcos Acuna, center, vies for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Marcos Acuna, center, vies for the ball with Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, right, and Dejan Lovren during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi sits on the pitch during
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Lionel Messi sits on the pitch during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado, bottom, and Croatia's Ante Rebic,
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado, bottom, and Croatia's Ante Rebic, top, compete for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during the group D
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina team players line up for photographers pro
Photo Credit: AP / Pavel Golovkin

Argentina team players line up for photographers pro to the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's former soccer star Diego Maradona cheers for
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

Argentina's former soccer star Diego Maradona cheers for his team before the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi kicks the ball prior to
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Argentina's Lionel Messi kicks the ball prior to the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Sohn

Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Croatian fans cheers prior the group D match
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Croatian fans cheers prior the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

A supporter of Argentina cheers for her team
Photo Credit: AP / Petr David Josek

A supporter of Argentina cheers for her team before the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado, right, vies for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado, right, vies for the ball with Croatia's Ivan Perisic during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic, left, and Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico
Photo Credit: AP / Pavel Golovkin

Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic, left, and Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico fight for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

A soccer fan with her faces painted with
Photo Credit: AP / Ricardo Mazalan

A soccer fan with her faces painted with Argentina flag colors wears a cardboard with the face of Argentinian player Lionel Messi prior the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson makes the grab Jets’ Anderson pleads no contest to 5 charges
John Jastremski hosts his WFAN overnight show, Despite hours, WFAN overnight hosts love their job
Life as an overnight host on WFAN
WFAN host Steve Somers. Somers pioneered overnight sports talk radio
Yankees pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga stands on the mound Loaisiga struggles in his second start
Seth Lugo confers with Devin Mesoraco during the Mets beaten again in Colorado