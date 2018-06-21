World Cup: Argentina vs. Croatia

Lionel Messi and Argentina meet Croatia in a FIFA World Cup Group D match on Thursday at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic, left, tries to score past Argentina goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi and Croatia's Ivan Rakitic compete for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi is seen during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic heads the ball in front of Argentina goalkeeper Wilfredo Caballero during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Marcos Acuna, center, tries to shot as Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic blocks during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Eduardo Salvio, left, and Croatia's Domagoj Vida, right, compete for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado, left, and Croatia's Ivan Rakitic jump fro the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Eduardo Salvio reacts during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Marcos Acuna, center, vies for the ball with Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, right, and Dejan Lovren during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi sits on the pitch during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado, bottom, and Croatia's Ante Rebic, top, compete for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina team players line up for photographers pro to the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's former soccer star Diego Maradona cheers for his team before the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi kicks the ball prior to the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Croatian fans cheers prior the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

A supporter of Argentina cheers for her team before the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Argentina's Gabriel Mercado, right, vies for the ball with Croatia's Ivan Perisic during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic, left, and Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico fight for the ball during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.