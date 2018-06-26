TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup: Australia vs. Peru

By The Associated Press
SOCHI, Russia — Already-eliminated Peru ended Australia's hopes of advancing to the knockout round at the World Cup with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday.

The Australians had to beat Peru and hope Denmark lost to France in the other Group C match, but neither result happened. France and Denmark drew 0-0 in Moscow.

Andre Carrillo's first-half goal — a half-volley from inside the area — was Peru's first in a World Cup since 1982, the last time the South Americans played in the tournament. Peru hadn't won a World Cup match since defeating Iran in 1978.

Peru captain Paolo Guerrero, who almost missed the tournament because of a doping suspension, scored the second goal early in the second half to give his team an honorable finish after two opening losses.

