TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
65° Good Evening
SportsSoccer

World Cup: Belgium vs. Tunisia

By The Associated Press
Print

MOSCOW — Belgium seems to be getting better and better — maybe even the best yet at the World Cup.

It's still early, but a hugely talented Belgian squad made a big statement on Saturday in its 5-2 rout of Tunisia. No team has scored more goals than Belgium's eight, and only Cristiano Ronaldo can match Romelu Lukaku's tally of four.

Belgium has yet to face South American or European opposition, however, and playing England on Thursday should decide who advances to the round of 16 as the winner of Group H.

Medics carry Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi form the pitch
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Medics carry Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi form the pitch during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Belgium's Eden Hazard, right, and Tunisia's Dylan Bronn
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Belgium's Eden Hazard, right, and Tunisia's Dylan Bronn challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi, left, shots on target during
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi, left, shots on target during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Belgium's Dries Mertens, left, falls next to Tunisia's
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Belgium's Dries Mertens, left, falls next to Tunisia's Yohan Ben Alouane during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Belgium's Eden Hazard scores his side's first goal
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Belgium's Eden Hazard scores his side's first goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores his side's fifth goal
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi scores his side's fifth goal against Tunisia during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Belgium's Dries Mertens, top, fights for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Belgium's Dries Mertens, top, fights for the ball with Tunisia's Ali Maaloul during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini, center, controls the ball during
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini, center, controls the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, left, and Tunisia's Saifeddine
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, left, and Tunisia's Saifeddine Khaoui challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi, top, jumps over as Tunisia
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Belgium's Michy Batshuayi, top, jumps over as Tunisia goalkeeper Farouk Ben tries to save the ball Mustapha during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Tunisia players stand on the pith at the
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Tunisia players stand on the pith at the end of during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi, right, vies for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Tunisia's Ferjani Sassi, right, vies for the ball with Belgium's Thomas Meunier during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, right, and Tunisia's Dylan Bronn
Photo Credit: AP / Hassan Ammar

Belgium's Jan Vertonghen, right, and Tunisia's Dylan Bronn challenge for the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's second goal
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku scores his side's second goal during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri shoots the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri shoots the ball during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri, left, scores his side's second
Photo Credit: AP / Victor Caivano

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri, left, scores his side's second goal against Belgium during the group G match between Belgium and Tunisia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Saturday.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

The Brooklyn Nets introduces Rodions Kurucs and Dzanan Nets excited about hungry, mature players Kurucs, Musa
Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, left, talks with general Alderson: Mets ‘in the middle’ of buyers, sellers
Devin Mesoraco of the Mets looks on as Wheeler surrenders slam as Mets’ losing streak hits 4
Yankees' Aaron Judge has words for home plate Yankees manage only five hits in loss to Rays
Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony reacts after hitting a AP source: Melo to opt in, take $28M with Thunder
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is patted on the Tanaka making progress in rehab