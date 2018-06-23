MOSCOW — Belgium seems to be getting better and better — maybe even the best yet at the World Cup.

It's still early, but a hugely talented Belgian squad made a big statement on Saturday in its 5-2 rout of Tunisia. No team has scored more goals than Belgium's eight, and only Cristiano Ronaldo can match Romelu Lukaku's tally of four.

Belgium has yet to face South American or European opposition, however, and playing England on Thursday should decide who advances to the round of 16 as the winner of Group H.

