TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Morning
80° Good Morning
SportsSoccer

World Cup: Belgium vs. Panama

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Belgium and Panama meet in a FIFA World Cup Group G match at Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi, Russia.

Panama's fans poses for a picture prior to
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Panama's fans poses for a picture prior to the start of the group G match between Belgium and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Panama's fans cheer prior to the start of
Photo Credit: AP / Antonio Calanni

Panama's fans cheer prior to the start of the group G match between Belgium and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

Belgium supporters celebrate on the tribune prior the
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

Belgium supporters celebrate on the tribune prior the group G match between Belgium and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

A Belgium supporter celebrates prior the group G
Photo Credit: AP / Matthias Schrader

A Belgium supporter celebrates prior the group G match between Belgium and Panama at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

6/17/18: Nimmo's go-ahead HR in 9th leads Mets Highlights: Mets 5, Diamondbacks 3
NYM@ARI: Callaway on today's 5-3 victory over D-backs Highlights: Callaway on Nimmo, Mets' win
TB@NYY: Boone talks Sabathia's control in his start Highlights: Boone on Sabathia's outing vs. Rays
6/17/18: Duffy, Gomez lead Rays in 3-1 win Highlights: Rays 3, Yankees 1
Jose Reyes of the Mets is pumped up Satisfying moment for forgotten man Reyes
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees strikes out in Lennon: Stanton target of boobirds at the Stadium