World Cup: Colombia vs. Japan

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Japan beat Colombia, 2-1, in a FIFA World Cup Group H match on Tuesday at Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia.

Yuya Osako (2 L) of Japan celebrates scoring
Photo Credit: ERIK S. LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / ERIK S. LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Yuya Osako (2 L) of Japan celebrates scoring the 2-1 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Colombia and Japan in Saransk, Russia, 19 June 2018.

Japan's forward Yuya Osako scores a header past
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Japan's forward Yuya Osako scores a header past Colombia's defender Santiago Arias (L) during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 19, 2018.

Japan's forward Yuya Osako (C-L) celebrates with teammates
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE

Japan's forward Yuya Osako (C-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 19, 2018.

Japan's forward Yuya Osako (L) gestures on the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MLADEN ANTONOV

Japan's forward Yuya Osako (L) gestures on the pitch past Colombia's midfielder Wilmar Barrios during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 19, 2018.

Japan's forward Yuya Osako (L) lies on the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / MLADEN ANTONOV

Japan's forward Yuya Osako (L) lies on the pitch past Colombia's defender Davinson Sanchez during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Colombia and Japan at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk on June 19, 2018.

Colombia's Jefferson Lerma, right, and Japan's Makoto Hasebe
Photo Credit: AP / Eugene Hoshiko

Colombia's Jefferson Lerma, right, and Japan's Makoto Hasebe and Keisuke Honda go for a header during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

James Rodriguez of Colombia is tackled by Hiroki
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jan Kruger

James Rodriguez of Colombia is tackled by Hiroki Sakai of Japan during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Colombia and Japan at Mordovia Arena on June 19, 2018 in Saransk, Russia.

Hiroki Sakai of Japan is challenged by Johan
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill

Hiroki Sakai of Japan is challenged by Johan Mojica of Colombia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Colombia and Japan at Mordovia Arena on June 19, 2018 in Saransk, Russia.

Davinson Sanchez of Colombia and Yuya Osako of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jan Kruger

Davinson Sanchez of Colombia and Yuya Osako of Japan in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Colombia and Japan at Mordovia Arena on June 19, 2018 in Saransk, Russia.

Fans look on during the 2018 FIFA World
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill

Fans look on during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group H match between Colombia and Japan at Mordovia Arena on June 19, 2018 in Saransk, Russia.

Japan's Makoto Hasebe, left, celebrates with Hiroki Sakai
Photo Credit: AP / Eugene Hoshiko

Japan's Makoto Hasebe, left, celebrates with Hiroki Sakai and Takashi Usami beating 2-1 Colombia during a group H match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Colombia's Juan Quintero, runs to celebrate after scoring
Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Colombia's Juan Quintero, runs to celebrate after scoring his sides first goal during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Colombia's Juan Cuadrado, left, and Japan's Takashi Inui,
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Colombia's Juan Cuadrado, left, and Japan's Takashi Inui, right, challenge for the ball during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, left, plays the ball during
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, left, plays the ball during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Colombia's Jose Izquierdo, left, challenges for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Colombia's Jose Izquierdo, left, challenges for the ball Japan's Maya Yoshida, right, during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina, left, catches the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina, left, catches the ball during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Japan's Shinji Kagawa, top, and Japan's Genki Haraguchi,
Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Japan's Shinji Kagawa, top, and Japan's Genki Haraguchi, left, challengeColombia's Carlos Sanchez, right, during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Colombia's Juan Quintero celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Colombia's Juan Quintero celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Teammates crowd over Japan's Shinji Kagawa after he
Photo Credit: AP / Eugene Hoshiko

Teammates crowd over Japan's Shinji Kagawa after he scored from the penalty spot his side's first goal against Colombia during a group H match at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Japan's Shinji Kagawa celebrates scoring the opening goal
Photo Credit: AP / Vadim Ghirda

Japan's Shinji Kagawa celebrates scoring the opening goal during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Referee Damir Skomina shows the red card to
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Referee Damir Skomina shows the red card to Colombia's Carlos Sanchez, sitting on the pitch, during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Japan's Genki Haraguchi, left, challenges Colombia's Johan Mojica
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Japan's Genki Haraguchi, left, challenges Colombia's Johan Mojica during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Japan's Yuto Nagatomo, left, and Colombia's Juan Quintero,
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Japan's Yuto Nagatomo, left, and Colombia's Juan Quintero, right, challenge for the ball during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Japan's Makoto Hasebe, left, plays foul against Colombia's
Photo Credit: AP / Mark Baker

Japan's Makoto Hasebe, left, plays foul against Colombia's Radamel Falcao, right, during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Colombia's Juan Quintero, bottom centre, celebrates with teammates
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Colombia's Juan Quintero, bottom centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Japan's Shinji Kagawa celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Eugene Hoshiko

Japan's Shinji Kagawa celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Colombia's Juan Quintero, left, celebrates with Colombia's James
Photo Credit: AP / Natacha Pisarenko

Colombia's Juan Quintero, left, celebrates with Colombia's James Rodriguez after scoring his side's first goal during the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

