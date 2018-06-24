KAZAN, Russia — Radamel Falcao's first World Cup goal led Colombia to a 3-0 victory over Poland on Sunday and kept the team in the running for a spot in the knockout round.

Poland was eliminated.

Falcao, who missed the 2014 World Cup because of a knee injury, made it 2-0 with a 70th-minute goal.

Yerry Mina scored in the 40th and Juan Cuadrado completed the win in the 75th.

