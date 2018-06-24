TODAY'S PAPER
SportsSoccer

World Cup: Colombia vs. Poland

By The Associated Press
KAZAN, Russia — Radamel Falcao's first World Cup goal led Colombia to a 3-0 victory over Poland on Sunday and kept the team in the running for a spot in the knockout round.

Poland was eliminated.

Falcao, who missed the 2014 World Cup because of a knee injury, made it 2-0 with a 70th-minute goal.

Yerry Mina scored in the 40th and Juan Cuadrado completed the win in the 75th.

Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates after scoring the second
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Colombia's Radamel Falcao celebrates after scoring the second side goal past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Colombia's Mateus Uribe, front, and Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak
Photo Credit: AP / Sergei Grits

Colombia's Mateus Uribe, front, and Poland's Grzegorz Krychowiak battle for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny stops a shot by
Photo Credit: AP / Sergei Grits

Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny stops a shot by Colombia's Juan Cuadrado during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Poland's Maciej Rybus, left, and Michal Pazdan cool
Photo Credit: AP / Sergei Grits

Poland's Maciej Rybus, left, and Michal Pazdan cool off during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, left, is chased by Poland's
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, left, is chased by Poland's Lukasz Piszczek during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, right, celebrates with teammates after
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Colombia's Radamel Falcao, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the second side goal during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Colombia's Johan Mojica, front left, and his teammate
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Colombia's Johan Mojica, front left, and his teammate Yerry Mina, right, celebrate after winning the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski, right, Colombia's Johan Mojica fight
Photo Credit: AP / Frank Augstein

Poland's Robert Lewandowski, right, Colombia's Johan Mojica fight for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Players clash as they battle for a loose
Photo Credit: AP / Sergei Grits

Players clash as they battle for a loose ball during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Colombia's Juan Cuadrado, center, fails to score during
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Colombia's Juan Cuadrado, center, fails to score during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Colombia's Wilmar Barrios, left, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski,
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Colombia's Wilmar Barrios, left, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski, right, challenge for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Colombia's Yerry Mina, left, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski
Photo Credit: AP / Sergei Grits

Colombia's Yerry Mina, left, and Poland's Robert Lewandowski collide during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Poland's Bartosz Bereszynski, left, vies with Colombia's Mateus
Photo Credit: AP / Sergei Grits

Poland's Bartosz Bereszynski, left, vies with Colombia's Mateus Uribe for control of the ball during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski sits on the pitch during
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Poland's Robert Lewandowski sits on the pitch during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

Colombia's James Rodriguezl, left, and Poland's Lukasz Piszczek,
Photo Credit: AP / Thanassis Stavrakis

Colombia's James Rodriguezl, left, and Poland's Lukasz Piszczek, right, challenge for the ball during the group H match between Poland and Colombia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia, Sunday.

