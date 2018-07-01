TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup: Croatia vs. Denmark

MOSCOW -- Danijel Subasic made three saves in the shootout as Croatia beat Denmark 3-2 on penalties to advance to a World Cup quarterfinal against Russia.

Luka Modric missed a chance to win it for Croatia four minutes before the end of extra time but his penalty kick was saved by Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to preserve the 1-1 score and send the game to penalties. Russia beat 2010 champion Spain on penalties earlier Sunday after that game ended 1-1 after extra time.

Denmark had scored inside a minute to open the match when defender Mathias Jorgensen scrambled in a shot that went off goalkeeper Subasic's left hand and then off the left post and in. It was Denmark's fastest World Cup goal ever.

Croatia replied in the fourth minute with another untidy goal. Henrik Dalsgaard's clearance hit a teammate and fell for Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic to hook the ball in for 1-1. The teams were then locked at 1-1 for the next 116 minutes to force the shootout.

