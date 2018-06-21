TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup: Denmark vs. Australia

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Denmark and Australia played to a 1-1 draw in a FIFA World Cup Group C match on Thursday at Samara Arena in Samara, Russia.

Australia's Mile Jedinak reacts as Denmark's Christian Eriksen,
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Australia's Mile Jedinak reacts as Denmark's Christian Eriksen, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is congratulated by his teammate
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is congratulated by his teammate Yussuf Yurary Poulsen after scoring the opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Australia's Mile Jedinak, centre, celebrates with teammates after
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Australia's Mile Jedinak, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen covers his face after failing
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen covers his face after failing to score during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Australia's Aziz Behich, left, and Denmark's Yussuf Yurary
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Australia's Aziz Behich, left, and Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen challenge for the ball during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen, second left, scores the opening
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Denmark's Christian Eriksen, second left, scores the opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Reeree shows yellow card to Denmark's Yussuf Yurary
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Reeree shows yellow card to Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, right, makes a save
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, right, makes a save during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

A scree shows a VAR interruption during the
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

A scree shows a VAR interruption during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen reacts after failing to score
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen reacts after failing to score during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Australia's Mile Jedinak, left, celebrates scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Australia's Mile Jedinak, left, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen playes the ball with
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Denmark's Yussuf Yurary Poulsen playes the ball with his hand during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Australia's Mile Jedinak celebrates after scoring his side's
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Australia's Mile Jedinak celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Denmark's Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring the opening
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Denmark's Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Denmark players celebrate after Denmark's Christian Eriksen scoring
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Denmark players celebrate after Denmark's Christian Eriksen scoring opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard, left, and Australia's Robbie Kruse
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Denmark's Henrik Dalsgaard, left, and Australia's Robbie Kruse battle for the ball during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Australia's Trent Sainsbury, left, and Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Australia's Trent Sainsbury, left, and Denmark's Nicolai Jorgensen challenge for the ball during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel fails to stop Australia's
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel fails to stop Australia's Mile Jedinak from scoring the opening goal during the group C match between Denmark and Australia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018.

