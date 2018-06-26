A game neither France nor Denmark needed to win threw up the World Cup's first 0-0 draw amid boos and whistles from fans in Moscow on Tuesday.

A slow-paced game out of step with a vibrant tournament ensured already-qualified France wins Group C and Denmark advances as runner-up, both unbeaten in the group.

A draw ensured that outcome, though Peru's 2-0 victory over Australia playing at the same time meant the Danes would have advanced to the round of 16 even had they lost.

That rarely seemed likely as a French team with six starters rested barely tested Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel until substitute Nabil Fekir tried with two long-range shots.

Much of a 78,011 crowd in Luzhniki Stadium, where the tournament's final match will be played, whistled at misplaced passes and slow play as the game progressed and Denmark protected its point — likely aware Australia had no chance of winning. Denmark coach Age Hareide said Monday his staff would get updates from their group rivals' game in Sochi.

Denmark's Andreas Cornelius, left, and France's Presnel Kimpembe head for the ball

Denmark's Christian Eriksen, center, is stopped by France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, left, and France's Lucas Hernandez

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, center, helps Denmark's Simon Kjaer, left, after a collision with France's Olivier Giroud, right

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel jumps for the ball

France's Thomas Lemar, top, and Denmark's Christian Eriksen challenge for the ball

France's Lucas Hernandez lays on the side of pitch

Denmark's Andreas Cornelius, second left, challenges for the ball with France's Djibril Sidibe, left, and France's Presnel Kimpembe