TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Afternoon
86° Good Afternoon
SportsSoccer

World Cup: Egypt vs. Russia

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Egypt meets Russia in a FIFA World Cup Group A match on Tuesday at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Russia's Roman Zobnin, left, challenges for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Russia's Roman Zobnin, left, challenges for the ball with Egypt's Trezeguet during the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Russia's Roman Zobnin, left, and Egypt's Abdalla Said,
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Russia's Roman Zobnin, left, and Egypt's Abdalla Said, right, challenge for the ball during the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Egypt's Marwan Mohsenl, left, and Russia's Ilya Kutepov,
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Egypt's Marwan Mohsenl, left, and Russia's Ilya Kutepov, right, go for a header during the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Russia's Mario Fernandes, left, challenges for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Russia's Mario Fernandes, left, challenges for the ball Egypt's Mohamed Salah, right, during the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah controls the ball during the
Photo Credit: AP / Efrem Lukatsky

Egypt's Mohamed Salah controls the ball during the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, top, gets ready to
Photo Credit: AP / Dmitri Lovetsky

Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev, top, gets ready to save a goal during the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Russia's Mario Fernandes, left, challenges for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Russia's Mario Fernandes, left, challenges for the ball Egypt's Trezeguet, right, during the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Egypt's Ahmed Hegazy, right, challenges for the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Egypt's Ahmed Hegazy, right, challenges for the ball Russia's Artyom Dzyuba, left, during the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, left, and Russia's Yuri Zhirkov
Photo Credit: AP / Dmitri Lovetsky

Egypt's Mohamed Salah, left, and Russia's Yuri Zhirkov challenge for the ball during the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Russia's Denis Cheryshev, left, and Egypt's Ahmed Fathi,
Photo Credit: AP / Martin Meissner

Russia's Denis Cheryshev, left, and Egypt's Ahmed Fathi, right, challenge for the ball during the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt warms up prior to
Photo Credit: TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Mohamed Salah of Egypt warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Egypt in St.Petersburg, Russia, 19 June 2018.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt warms up prior to
Photo Credit: TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / TOLGA BOZOGLU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Mohamed Salah of Egypt warms up prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Egypt in St.Petersburg, Russia, 19 June 2018.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt (R) warms up prior
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alex Livesey

Mohamed Salah of Egypt (R) warms up prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Russia and Egypt at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 19, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

A Russia fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Richard Heathcote

A Russia fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Russia and Egypt at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 19, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

A Russia fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Francois Nel

A Russia fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Russia and Egypt at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 19, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

An Egypt fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Richard Heathcote

An Egypt fan enjoys the pre match atmosphere prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Russia and Egypt at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 19, 2018 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah warms up prior the group
Photo Credit: AP / Gregorio Borgia

Egypt's Mohamed Salah warms up prior the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, June 19, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Kentucky forward Kevin Knox against South Carolina on Calipari: Knox has the skills now, growth to come
Damon Harrison of the Giants signals after a Giants stacked up in middle of the defense
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell looks on against Film on start of NBA career gives Nets’ Russell butterflies
Brandon Nimmo of the Mets smiles as he Nimmo leads offensive outburst as Mets win rout
The Yankees' Aaron Hicks, right, celebrates his two-run Stanton, Hicks helps Yanks split mini-doubleheader
Clint Frazier of the Yankees follows through on Yankees recall Clint Frazier with Gardner out