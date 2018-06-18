TODAY'S PAPER
World Cup: Harry Kane’s late header gives England victory over Tunisia

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group G match between Tunisia and England at Volgograd Arena on June 18, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Matthias Hangst

By The Associated Press
VOLGOGRAD, Russia — Harry Kane scored two goals, including an injury-time header, to give England a 2-1 victory over Tunisia on Monday at the World Cup.

Standing alone at the far post, Kane guided a headed pass from Harry Maguire into the net.

The winning goal came at the end of a drab second half in which Tunisia defended deep and nullified England’s attack.

Kane had put England ahead in the 11th minute with a strike from close range after Tunisia goalkeeper Moez Hassen had acrobatically saved a powerful header from John Stones.

Tunisia equalized in the 35th when Ferjani Sassi converted a penalty, shooting beyond the diving Jordan Pickford. The penalty was awarded after Kyle Walker caught Fakhreddine Ben Youssef with his arm.

